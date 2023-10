Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Nothing ventured, nothing gained, right?

The Hawai‘i-Pacific H2 Hub consortium was not picked, unfortunately, to partake in a $7 billion federal initiative on clean-hydrogen production — but that doesn’t mean nothing was gained.

Putting together Hawaii’s proposal for the competitive grant, involving some 40 companies and government entities, yielded new information on how hydrogen development could potentially be accelerated toward green-energy goals here. And knowledge is power — potentially clean power, in this case.