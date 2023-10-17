comscore Off The News: Boat ramp near Lahaina reopens | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off The News: Boat ramp near Lahaina reopens

  • Today
  • Updated 6:43 p.m.

The state partially opened Mala Wharf and its boating ramp on Saturday — a welcome development that allows noncommercial fishing and recreational use to take place 24/7; and also opens boating traffic between West Maui, Molokai and Lanai, a means for connecting families across the islands. Read more

