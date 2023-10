Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Dining out on a dime? These budget-friendly options won’t break the bank.

Must˙try lunch combos

National Noodle Day might have been on Oct. 6, but the lunch combo specials at Golden Pork Tonkotsu Ramen Bar (1279 S. King St.) are all year long. When you order any ramen, tsukemen or rice bowl, you can upgrade to three different combos. Combo A ($2.50 more) includes a one-piece bun and small monja salad, Combo B ($3.50 more) includes three-piece chicken karaage and small Monja salad, and Combo C ($5 more) includes a regular char siu bowl.

Call 808-888-5358 or follow the biz on Instagram (@goldenpork_hi).

Tantalizing tomahawks

An affordable tomahawk steak sounds like an oxymoron, but you can find this at Little Joe’s Steakhouse (various locations). The tomahawk isn’t listed on the steak menu, but ask if it’s available. Choose from 28($75), 38($95) and 46-ounce ($115) sizes. The most popular order to share is the 38-ounce.

Visit littlejoessteakhouse.com.

New a la carte buffet options

McCully Buffet (930 McCully St.) is known for its yakiniku-style meat, sushi, sashimi and seafood. Dinner costs $42.95 and is available every day from 4 to 9:30 p.m. The biz just launched a new dinner buffet a la carte menu with dishes that are included with the buffet price. They’re available in an unlimited amount at no extra cost; just order from your server. The a la carte menu includes tteokbokki, handrolls, bao buns, cold udon and cold soba. Call 808-951-0511 or visit mccullybuffet.com.

Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta).