Happy hallowaiian

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Although the changing of the seasons is subtle in Hawaii, there’s an undeniable allure to Halloween-inspired treats associated with the fall harvest. Read more

Although the changing of the seasons is subtle in Hawaii, there’s an undeniable allure to Halloween-inspired treats associated with the fall harvest. The festivities usher in a new bounty chaperoned by pumpkin-spiced delights both comforting and irresistible.

Down To Earth specializes in fresh, organic items for your health, dietary and natural-living needs, including vegetarian, plant-based, gluten-free and raw-food items. Here are some of my autumnal faves available at the Kakaako location.

Canned pumpkin puree is a magical, timesaving ingredient for fall cooking that you can easily substitute with sweet potato puree ($4.59), which is available year-round and turns everything a warm Halloween orange. Add a few tablespoons of the naturally sweet puree to Daiya’s Meatless Bac’n and Cheddar Style mac and cheese ($6.99) or stir some into Magestic Garlic’s raw cayenne dip ($8.79) to lessen the burn. Beware — this dip is scary hot! For a ghastly effect, Unique’s witchy black craft beer pretzels ($6.29) make fun dippers, or dunk with Bare’s Baked Crunchy Fuji and Reds organic apple chips ($8.99) for a sweet-andspicy vibe.

Trick-or-treaters with dietary preferences come knocking nowadays. DTE’s huge range of plant-based candy bars include Ocho’s coconut bars and dark peanut butter bars ($2.59), Justin’s Almond Butter Cups ($3.19), free2b’s Chocolate Sunflower Butter Sun Cups ($3.39) and Evolved’s Keto Cups in coconut butter. These options are so like the “real” butter cups, you’d never guess otherwise. Unreal’s Dark Chocolate Peanut Gems ($3.19) taste just like M&M’s, while Little Secrets’ Peanut Butter in Dark Chocolate Crispy Wafers ($3.39) evoke fond memories of youth and the excitement of biting into all the layers. On the darker side, Taza’s 80% Dark Bark Pumpkin Seed ($8.29) and Endangered Species’ Cranberries Almonds + 72% Dark Chocolate bars ($4.99) are wickedly good. Chocolove’s Raspberries in Dark Chocolate ($4.69) has 55% cocoa with a hint of tart, fruit flavor and goes perfectly with the Califia Farms caramel oat latte ($8.19 per bottle) topped with toasted Dandies vegan marshmallows ($6.89).

All DTE locations are open daily. Product availability varies by store. Go online to downtoearth.org for more info.

Lillian Cumic is a vegan chef and author of Hawaii A Vegan Paradise and Tasting Hawaii Vegan Style. Her column is a guide for plant-based eating on Oahu. Follow Lillian’s journey at lillianvegan.com.