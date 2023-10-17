comscore Happy hallowaiian | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Happy hallowaiian

  • By Lillian Cumic
  • Today
  • Updated 3:11 p.m.

  • PHOTO BY LILLIAN CUMIC

    DTE’s Enchanted Eatables (Prices per item clockwise from top left) assorted vegan candies (from $2.59), vegan marshmallows ($6.89), caramel oat latte ($8.19 per bottle), chocolate blackout cupcakes ($6.59/four pack), squash ($3.99 per pound), garlic cayenne dip ($8.79), craft beer pretzels ($6.29), organic apple chips ($8.99), coconut bites ($6.69), dark bark pumpkin seed ($8.29), raw nuts (prices vary), canned sweet potato puree ($4.59), mac and cheese ($6.99).

Although the changing of the seasons is subtle in Hawaii, there’s an undeniable allure to Halloween-inspired treats associated with the fall harvest. Read more

