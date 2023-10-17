Hot and new

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Looking for new dining options around town? Check out the following: Read more

Tonkatsu Sangi

Tonkatsu Sangi recently opened in downtown Honolulu (inside Fort Street Mall’s Pioneer Plaza). The biz specializes in tonkatsu, but its ramen recipe is from Gomaichi Ramen (formerly open on Keeaumoku Street).

The tonkatsu features panko breading that’s made from hand-torn, whole-loaf bread from La Tour. Meanwhile, the housemade katsu sauce includes more than 20 ingredients and is simmered for hours. Popular options include tonkatsu and mini tantan ramen ($21.95), nanban fried chicken plate ($15.95) and tantan ramen ($13.50).

Tonkatsu Sangi is open from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. (or until sold out) Mondays-Fridays.

Tonkatsu Sangi

900 Fort Street Mall Ste. 170, Honolulu

808-840-9700

Instagram: @tonkatsu_Sangi

Cino

This Italian chophouse and crudo bar recently opened in Ward Village. The restaurant features locally sourced ingredients and Italian flavors in a chic, trendy setting.

Popular dishes include crispy rice ($19), butternut squash agnolotti ($27), rigatoni Bolognese ($29), caprese ($19) and miso-charred butterfish ($38).

Be sure to get the twice-baked potato ($16) with crispy pancetta as a side dish.

Cino

987 Queen St. Ste. 100, Honolulu

808-888-3008

cinohawaii.com

Instagram: @Cinohawaii

Hau Tree

This beachfront restaurant is known for its sunset views, creative cocktails and sustainable seafood. Headed by chef John Taube IV, Hau Tree offers a collaborative approach to fine dining with a multi-coastal twist and locally sourced ingredients.

Highlights from the revamped dinner menu include lomi hamachi ($28), crab tagliatelle ($33), seared opah belly ($38), glazed king salmon ($36) and Akaushi wagyu New York strip loin ($55).

Save room for housemade ice cream and sorbet ($6), and Don’t Be Glum, Sugarplum ($15) — an indulgent combo of chocolate, plums, salted plum caramel and coffee whipped ganache — for dessert.

Hau Tree

Kaimana Beach Hotel

2863 Kalakaua Ave., Honolulu

808-921-7066

hautreemenus.com

Instagram: @thehautree

Carte Blanche

Carte Blanche recently opened in Kaimuki and is the newest restaurant by chef Ken Lee of Restaurant XO and AV Restaurant. Carte Blanche means “complete freedom to act as one wishes or thinks best.”

The menu currently includes a 15% discount. Start with appetizers like one-bite pan-fried saimin soup dumpling ($12.75) and housemade zebra-striped dandan pasta ($17.85). Popular entrées include cold-smoked Ora King salmon ($54.40) and dry-aged duck breast pretzel brioche Wellington ($58.65). Save room for the Laie vanilla bean ice cream sandwich ($7.65 small, $19.55 large) — made with baked-to-order cookies — for dessert.

Feeling fancy? Order from the Carte Blanche Eats for Two menu, which includes luxe options like Hokkaido uni ($50) and A-5 Kagoshima wagyu tartare ($50) served with crème fraiche, yuzu kosho, chives, two hash browns and gold.

Carte Blanche

1133 11Th Ave., Honolulu

808-425-5726

Instagram: @carteblanchehi