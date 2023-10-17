comscore Hot and new | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hot and new

  • By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • Oct. 17, 2023

  • PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA

    Tonkatsu and mini ramen ($21.95)

  • PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA

    Twice-baked potato ($16)

  • PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA

    Lomi hamachi ($28)

  • PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA

    Zebra-striped dandan pasta ($17.85)

Looking for new dining options around town? Check out the following: Read more

