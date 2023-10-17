Pasta? Yes, please

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

National Pasta Day was officially yesterday, but when it comes to this Italian classic, the pasta-bilities are endless. Whether you prefer penne, ravioli, spaghetti or fettuccine, check out these options:

Appetito Craft Pizza & Wine Bar

Appetito Craft Pizza & Wine Bar (150 Kaiulani Ave.) has no shortage of handcrafted cocktails, Neapolitan pizzas, and pastas, including homemade lasagna and housemade Bolognese with pappardelle.

The pizza selection includes Italian salami, quatro formaggi, shrimp pesto, Korean yakiniku — complete with marinated grilled short ribs, mozzarella, kimchi, green onions and gochujang mayo — and more.

Call 808-922-1150 or visit appetitowaikiki.com.

Arancino at The Kahala

Arancino at The Kahala (5000 Kahala Ave.) offers a modern take on classic Italian fare and features fresh, local products along with high-quality ingredients imported from Italy.

The eatery recently added several new dishes — including three pastas — to its regular menu. Feast on spaghetti al pomodoro fresco (topped with burrata cheese), spaghetti alla puttanesca e polpo (octopus, anchovy, olives, capers and spicy tomato sauce), and spaghetti al pesto Genevese con gamberi (blue shrimp and fresh housemade basil pesto).

Call 808-380-4400 or visit arancino.com.

Aroma Italia

Aroma Italia (3045 Monsarrat Ave. Ste. 4) prides itself on providing authentic Italian food in a warm, inviting atmosphere. The menu features a variety of appetizers, salads, pizzas and pastas.

Pasta specialties include La Bomba — linguine tossed in mushroom marinara sauce and topped with fresh burrata cheese — butternut squash ravioli in pink sauce, and gnocchi gorgonzola with chicken and mushrooms.

Call 808-888-2229 or visit aromaitaliahawaii.com.

Bernini Honolulu

Bernini Honolulu (1218 Waimanu St.) features French-Italian fusion with Japanese styles. Popular dishes include the truffle omelet, thin-crust pizzas and Rossini, or washugyu filet mignon with foie gras, potato puree and truffles.

The most popular pasta dish is its ricci di mare, which features fresh uni served pepperoncino style. The dish features a light tomato sauce that’s complemented perfectly by the uni.

Call 808-591-8400 or visit berninihonolulu.com.

La Bettola Waikiki

Located inside Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach (2490 Kalakaua Ave.), La Bettola Waikiki — led by renowned chef Tsutomu Ochiai, the creator of the uni pasta — is recognized for its rustic Italian flavors coupled with local flair. La Bettola Waikiki is Ochiai’s first and only restaurant outside of Japan.

Choose from a variety of pastas, including spaghetti ai riccio di mare, risotto gamberi e rucola, pasta puttanesca, penne all’arabiata and more.

Call 808-921-6190.

La Cucina Ristorante Italiano

La Cucina Ristorante Italiano (725 Kapiolani Blvd.) is a hidden gem in Kakaako and offers authentic Italian food in a cozy setting. The menu boasts a variety of pastas, risottos and other entrées. Pastas are made from scratch (with the exception of the spaghetti, which is high-quality, Italian dry pasta).

Popular pastas include spaghetti con pomodorini e burrata — housemade, slow-simmered tomato sauce topped with fresh burrata — rigatoni Bolognese and pappardelle Norcina. The latter features housemade Italian sausage sautéed with onions, garlic, porcini mushrooms, whole mushrooms and topped with Pecorino Romano.

Call 808-593-2626 or visit lacucinahawaii.com.

Taormina Sicilian Cuisine

This Waikiki eatery (227 Lewers St.) showcases the traditional cuisine of southern Sicily with a contemporary twist. Diners can expect fresh pastas and high-quality seafood.

Customer favorites include sea urchin ricci di mare, Bolognese moderna and nero frutti di mare, or squid ink linguine with shrimp, clams, scallops, crab meat and sun-dried tomatoes. Especially popular is the truffle carbonara, which features fresh fettuccine with mixed mushrooms and pancetta, finished with a poached egg and shaved seasonal truffles.

Call 808-926-5050 or visit taorminarestaurant.com.