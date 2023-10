Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Make a batch of this and keep it on hand to quickly add spice to meals. This chunky sauce is loaded with dried chile peppers, sweet with cranberries and also packed with nuts.

Use it generously to punch up noodles or plain rice, or serve it like a relish over slices of grilled tofu.

Chile-cranberry Sauce With Nuts

Ingredients:

• 1 1/2 tablespoons dried Sichuan peppers

• 1/2 cup vegetable oil

• 3 cups crushed walnuts

• 1/2 cup crushed dried chile peppers

• 1/2 cup yellow miso

• 1/2 cup water

• 1 1/2 tablespoons vegetarian stir-fry sauce

• 2 cups dried sweetened cranberries, chopped (use knife or food processor)

• 1/4 cup sesame oil

Directions:

Heat Sichuan peppers in oil over low heat until fragrant, about 5 minutes, stirring constantly so peppers don’t burn. Strain peppers from oil; return oil to pan.

Add nuts and crushed chiles to oil. Cook on low, stirring frequently, about 5 minutes.

Meanwhile, mix miso and water, stirring until smooth (or use a blender). Add miso mixture and stir-fry sauce to pan; bring to boil. Add cranberries, lower heat and cook until liquid is nearly all absorbed. Stir in sesame oil. Makes about 6 cups sauce.

Serve mixed into any type of noodles or rice. If needed, thin sauce with water. May also be served as a garnish for grilled tofu.

Approximate nutrient analysis per 1/4 cup serving: 200 calories, 16 g fat, 1.5 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 300 mg sodium, 15 g carbohydrate,

2 g fiber, 10 g sugar, 3 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.