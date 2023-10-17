This is how we roll

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I opened my phone and was delighted to see a photo of the wall decor behind me, which featured an ukiyo-e-esque pair of cat samurai. I took it as a good omen that a great dining experience was in store — and indeed it was.

Kanoya’s menu is extensive, which makes it hard to decide what to eat. But that same trait makes the thought of returning to the restaurant quite alluring — so I can try the things I didn’t get to order the first time around.

On this recent visit, we got three of the bestselling appetizers to start: house spring rolls ($7.95 for two), furikake chicken ($11.95) and chicken wings ($13 for five). The wings were coated in a sauce too sweet for my liking, but I devoured the furikake chicken. The crunch of the deep-fried preparation sealed in all the flavor, and the ever-sosightly-sweet sauce (I read on the menu it’s made with condensed coconut milk) drizzled on top ensured furikake amply covered each piece.

For entrées, the Salmon Splendor ($20.95) is four pieces of sashimi, four sushi and one salmon roll — a pretty good deal, especially if you enjoy salmon (like my mom does). I was eyeing the Tuna Fiesta ($22.95), which comes with the same array but with ahi instead. However, I ordered the Dark Dragon Roll ($18.95). It’s the restaurant’s most popular option, and I get why. It’s spicy crab meat and avocado topped with seared salmon, unagi sauce and spicy mayo. The seared salmon is what tied the dish together. There’s just something about the aburi style that elevates the flavor profile. If I wasn’t already so full, I would have ordered another. My husband, meanwhile, got the crispy unagi roll ($16.95).

Then it was time for my favorite part of the meal: dessert. Kanoya’s tempura cheesecake ($8.95) is best eaten with ice cream ($3.95). The warm crispy exterior and cool cheesecake were the perfect match, and the added ice cream tied it all together so nicely that I wanted to order my own instead of sharing with the group.

Next time — because there will be a next time — we might split the Kanoya Adventure For 2 ($68.95) or Kapiolani Cruise For 3 ($85.95). Those options are served in a boat, and quite honestly, that’s the allure for me.

But if you’re looking to save a bit, Kanoya has great lunch options Mondays-Saturdays, too.

Parking for the restaurant is easy: Drive up the ramp, as if you’re going to 24 Hour Fitness, and Kanoya will validate. However, there is no elevator from the parking garage to the restaurant, so if you have a wheelchair or stroller you’ll have to park on the bottom level, where there are limited stalls, or find other accommodations. In our case, the “other accommodation” was having my husband carry the bags and baby in the car seat up and down the stairs — a great way to help digestion after a meal.

Kanoya Sushi Grill & Bar

Address 1680 Kapiolani Blvd., Honolulu

Phone 808-999-9597

Hours visit website for updated hours

Website kanoyasushi.com

Instagram @kanoyasushihonolulu

Food: 4/5

Price: $$

Ambiance: 5/5

Service: 5/5

Parking: validated parking in the 24 Hour

Nicole Monton is the managing editor of Crave and contributing editor for Kaka‘ako VERT magazine. Follow her on social media (@nicmonton).