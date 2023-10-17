Time to ‘grind’

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The next time you’re craving birria tacos, check out the menu at Wicked Grindz. The Makaha-based business started in 2021, according to operations manager Yvette Degala.

“My kids and I moved back (here) from Boston and Las Vegas; we were away for 25-plus years,” she says. “Our business started shortly after COVID-19 impacted a few family members and friends who were not able to go out and get dinner or lunch for their families. I would whip up a meal that was quick and easy, yet fulfilling. My all-time favorite dish to cook, per their request, was birria tacos.

“We came up with our business name due to growing up in Boston and in Hawaii,” she adds. “In Boston, they used the word ‘wicked’ similarly to how we use the word ‘mayjah’ — referring to something good, great or awesome. And of course, ‘grindz’ is a word we use here daily in Hawaii.”

The biz offers birria tacos ($15) — three tacos with shredded stew meat simmered in Mexican spices for five hours — Da Ova’Loaded Birria nachos ($15), grilled birria sliders ($12), queso quesadillas ($6) and a Wicked Combo Box ($27).

“The Wicked Combo Box comes with two birria tacos, Ova’ Loaded nachos and a queso quesadilla,” Degala says. “The nachos feature corn tortilla chips with four kinds of melted cheese, drizzled with consommé, and topped with birria, sour cream, Wicked sauce, onions, cilantro and jalapeños. The sliders feature grilled Spanish rolls topped with melted mozzarella cheese and birria. Consommé is included.”

The biz also offers a rotating selection of desserts. Follow @wicked_ grindz on Instagram to see the business’s location and featured treats.

“We do catered events, golf tournaments and school functions,” Degala confirms. “We also do Ilocano-style Filipino food for catering events, too.”

Wicked Grindz

Various locations

Call: 702-888-6103

Instagram: @wicked_grindz

How to order: In person, via text or Instagram direct message

How to pay: Apple Pay, Venmo, Cash App, credit/debit cards and cash accepted