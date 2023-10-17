Time to ‘grind’
- By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
-
Oct. 17, 2023
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
PHOTO BY
LAWRENCE TABUDLO
‘Nacho’ average treat Ova’Loaded birria nachos ($15)
PHOTO BY
LAWRENCE TABUDLO
Birria tacos ($15)
PHOTO BY
LAWRENCE TABUDLO
Operations manager Yvette Degala and front-of-the-house manager Yvonne Yoro
-
PHOTO BY
LAWRENCE TABUDLO
Birria tacos in the making
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree