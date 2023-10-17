comscore Glitch gives time to Honolulu parking meter users | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Glitch gives time to Honolulu parking meter users

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:09 a.m.

City officials say that roughly 200 parking meters, from Waikiki to Chinatown, were granting extra time to paying users of devices originally intended to limit on-street parking on public thoroughfares. Read more

