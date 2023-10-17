How to help victims of Maui wildfires

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The outpouring of support in the wake of deadly wildfires on Maui has been universal, with many people seeking opportunities to either make donations or volunteer. Read more

State and local officials are recommending cash donations to reputable nonprofit organizations active in Hawaii. Here are some of the opportunities:

AGENCIES

>> Hawaii Emergency Management Agency: Donations and volunteer support information at ready.hawaii.gov or 808-733- 4300.

>> Maui County: An online tool is available for organizations and people wanting to offer services or donations to aid in the rescue and relief efforts due to the Lahaina wildfire. Information provided in a survey at bitly/45KkmCT will be used to help organize and deploy resources in the relief effort.

>> American Red Cross of Hawaii: Monetary donations should include the designation “Hawaii (Maui) Wildfires.” Visit redcross.org/hawaii.

>> Maui United Way: The Fire Disaster Relief Fund is providing financial assistance through grants to nonprofits at the forefront of relief efforts, as well as directly to households that have been deeply affected. Those who would like to donate can do so at mauiunitedway.org/disasterrelief.

>> Salvation Army: Hawaiian and Pacific Islands Division Emergency Disaster Service teams have been activated across Maui, providing emergency food boxes, meals to go and emotional and spiritual support at a variety of locations. To help, go to hawaii.salvation army.org.

>> Maui Food Bank: Accepting monetary donations and requesting rice, canned protein (pop-tops), canned meals (pop-tops), snacks, protein and breakfast bars, peanut butter, jelly, baby food, baby formula, baby wipes, diapers, feminine hygiene products, toothpaste/toothbrushes, toilet paper, paper towels and other toiletries. For more information, go to mauifoodbank.org.

>> Aloha United Way: All cash donations will go directly to the Maui Relief Fund for Maui United Way. Go to auw.org.

FUNDS

>> Hawaii Community Foundation Maui Strong Fund: Anyone wanting to make donations to help communities and families recover on Maui can do so through the Hawaii Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund at hawaiicommunityfoundation.org/maui-strong.

>> Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement Kako‘o Maui Donation Campaign: Those who would like to donate to the campaign can learn more at tinyurl.com/9zchth4v.

>> Hawaii Bankers Association Aloha for Maui: Donations are being accepted at any of its member branches statewide to provide assistance to people, businesses and organizations. Money collected will be donated to the Maui Strong Fund. To kick off the effort, HBA donated $25,000 to the fund. Member banks include American Savings Bank, Bank of Hawaii, Central Pacific Bank, Finance Factors, First Hawaiian Bank, Hawaii National Bank, HomeStreet Bank and Territo­rial Savings.

>> Foodland: Donations up to $249 can be made at any Foodland checkout counter.

>> Hawaii Chamber of Commerce Foundation: A business relief fund has been established to help businesses. Monetary donations are being accepted at tinyurl.com/46jknrw9.

>> UH Foundation: A fund was created to support students, faculty and staff, as well as a fund to support the meals being prepared at Maui College for evacuees and first respond­ers. For more details, go to uhfoundation.org/give/giving-opportunity/help-maui.

>> Hawaii Credit Union League: HCUL is working with its Valley Isle chapter to coordinate monetary donations, initiating support with a $10,000 donation. Donations can be made to “Valley Isle Chapter — HCUL” and sent to 160 Paa­hana St., Kahului, HI 96732.

>> Catholic Charities Hawaii: The agency is working with other organizations to assess the critical needs of people affected by the wildfires, and with diocesan partners in Hawaii and Catholic Charities USA’s national network of partners to secure funding, monetary donations and other resources to aid those affected. Donate at catholiccharitieshawaii.org.