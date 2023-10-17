Man pleads not guilty in Kapolei mall restroom attack

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A 24-year-old man who allegedly attacked another man Oct. 3 in the restroom of a Kapolei restaurant pleaded not guilty Monday to the charge of second- degree attempted murder.

Jared Elizares, accused of stabbing Robby Bounkanha with a knife at the Taqueria El Ranchero in the Ka Makana Alii mall, then bashing his head against a urinal multiple times, was arraigned Monday in Circuit Court via video teleconferencing from the Oahu Community Correctional Center.

Elizares waived reading of the charge, entered a not-guilty plea and requested a jury trial through Deputy Public Defender John Foster.

Judge Ronald Johnson set Elizares’ jury trial date for the week of Dec. 18 before Judge Kevin Souza. The court confirmed Elizares’ bail at $500,000. Elizares was indicted Oct. 10 by a grand jury.

Court records say Bounkanha told police he entered the men’s restroom at the Taqueria El Ranchero and that Elizares began looking at him through the restroom mirror.

Elizares left the restroom and returned with a knife.

He allegedly grabbed Boun­kanha and slashed his neck with the knife, then stabbed him in the chest. Elizares then allegedly slammed his head multiple times into a urinal. Bounkanha received bruises to his face.

Bounkanha grabbed the knife from Elizares and threw it aside. According to the court records, Elizares apologized to Bounkanha and fled.

A group of men caught the fleeing Elizares and held him down on the ground until police arrived.

He was arrested on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder.