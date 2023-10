Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Modern Healthcare magazine has named Dr. Naleen Naupaka Andrade to its 2023 Top Diversity Leaders list, a national recognition program honoring health care executives and organizations that influence and nurture diversity in their policy and care delivery models. Read more

Modern Healthcare magazine has named Dr. Naleen Naupaka Andrade to its 2023 Top Diversity Leaders list, a national recognition program honoring health care executives and organizations that influence and nurture diversity in their policy and care delivery models. Andrade is executive vice president of Native Hawaiian health and chief officer of diversity, equity, inclusion and social justice for The Queen’s Health Systems.

SAG-AFTRA Hawaii Local has elected its 2023-2025 board: Andrea “Andy” Sikkink, president; Charles Uyehara, vice president; Scott Swartz, secretary; and board members Henry Ian Cusick, Lisa Romano, Chris Lopez, Deborah Glazier and Sally Davis.

The National Park Service has named Sally Martinez superintendent of Honouliuli National Historic Site effective in November. Martinez has been serving as acting superintendent since July and previously managed the Volunteers-in-Parks program at Yosemite National Park for seven years.

———

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.