WWII Marine and hero laid to rest at Punchbowl 80 years after his death | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
WWII Marine and hero laid to rest at Punchbowl 80 years after his death

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:48 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Marines folded the U.S. flag over the casket of U.S. Marine Sgt. Arthur Ervin during services Monday at the National Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl.

  • COURTESY MISSINGMARINES.COM Ervin was awarded the Navy Cross at Camp Maui for his actions during a battle on Feb. 1, 1944.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Marine Sgt. Savannah Corralez presented the flag to Kay Gay, Ervin’s niece.

Nearly 80 years after Marine Sgt. Arthur Ervin died fighting on Saipan, he was laid to rest Monday in a ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl. Read more

