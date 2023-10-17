Best of the best in Maui Invitational being played at UH’s Sheriff Center

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Maui Jim Maui Invitational, which was moved to Oahu because of the devastating wildfires on Maui, will feature an NCAA Tournament-level field. Read more

No. 1 Kansas, No. 3 Purdue, No. 5 Marquette, No. 9 Tennessee and No. 11 Gonzaga are the preseason AP Top 25 headliners. UCLA, a storied basketball program that played in the Final Four just three years ago, also is in the field but comes into the season unranked. Rounding out the field will be Syracuse, which won an NCAA title in 2003, and Chaminade.

The event will be held at SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center on Nov. 20-22 (Monday-Wednesday).

The first day will offer two sessions. In the early time slots, Tennessee-Syracuse is at 9:30 a.m., followed by Purdue-Gonzaga. The Boilermakers return 7-foot-4 Zach Edey, the AP Player of the Year.

The evening session will have Kansas vs. Chaminade at 4 p.m. and UCLA-Marquette at 6:30 p.m.

First-day games will be telecast on ESPN2 and ESPNU. Winners bracket games will be on ESPN and losers bracket will be on ESPN2.