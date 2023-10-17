Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – October 17, 2023 Today Updated 10:01 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Calendar Today BOWLING ILH boys: 4:15 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center. VOLLEYBALL ILH girls I playoffs: Punahou at Kamehameha, 6 p.m. ILH girls II/III playoffs: first round, Assets at Hanalani, 5 p.m.; La Pietra at St. Andrew’s, 5 p.m.; Christian Academy at Hawaiian Mission, 5 p.m.; Lanakila Baptist vs. Island Pacific, 6:30 p.m. at Hanalani. OIA East girls: Kailua at Castle; Kalani at Moanalua; Farrington at Kaiser; Kahuku at Kalaheo. White at 5 p.m.; JV at 6 p.m.; Varsity at 7 p.m. Also: Roosevelt vs. Anuenue at McKinley (White only, 5 p.m.); Kaimuki at McKinley (White at 6 p.m.; Varsity at 7 p.m.). WATER POLO ILH boys: Varsity I, Le Jardin at Punahou, 5 p.m. Varsity II: Le Jardin at Punahou, 4 p.m. WEDNESDAY BOWLING ILH girls: 4:15 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center. SOCCER PacWest: Point Loma vs. Hawaii Pacific. Men at 4:30 p.m. Women at 7 p.m. Games at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium. VOLLEYBALL PacWest women: Biola vs. Chaminade, 7 p.m. at McCabe gym. OIA West girls: Kapolei at Pearl City; Mililani at Nanakuli; Leilehua at Radford. White at 5 p.m.; JV at 6 p.m.; Varsity at 7 p.m. Also: Aiea at Waialua (JV at 5 p.m.; Varsity at 6 p.m.); Waianae at Campbell (JV at 5 p.m.; Varsity at 6 p.m.). WATER POLO ILH boys: Varsity II playoffs, play-in game, Teams TBD, 6 p.m. at Punahou. Bowling ILH GIRLS VARSITY Punahou 2, Pacific Buddhist 1 Kamehameha 3, Hawaii Baptist 0 Hanalani 3, Damien 0 Mid-Pacific 3, Island Pacific 0 Maryknoll 2, Sacred Hearts 1 GAME/SERIES HIGH DMS: Savannah Stephen 156 / 291 HAN: Taelor Maganis 176 / Lorelai Makayla Ramos 451 HBA: Brianna Soo 143 / 372 IPA: Krislyn Elmore 115 / 328 KSK: Mariah Antoque 179 / Kailani Pa- jarillo 444 MS: Briana Sarae 167 / Marley Spencer 390 MPI: Caitlyn Chang 194 / 519 PBA: Mari Miyasato 212 / 472 PUN: Natsumi Goedicke 149 / 427 SHA: Peyton Manning 161 / 442 VOLLEYBALL OIA Girls Varsity Mililani def. Radford 25-16, 25-12, 25-8 Nanakuli def. Aiea 25-15, 25-15, 25-12 Previous Story Television and radio – October 17, 2023 Next Story Damien’s Sylas Alaimalo is a grade A running back