Scoreboard – October 17, 2023

Calendar

Today

BOWLING

ILH boys: 4:15 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH girls I playoffs: Punahou at Kamehameha, 6 p.m.

ILH girls II/III playoffs: first round, Assets at Hanalani, 5 p.m.; La Pietra at St. Andrew’s, 5 p.m.; Christian Academy at Hawaiian Mission, 5 p.m.; Lanakila Baptist vs. Island Pacific, 6:30 p.m. at Hanalani.

OIA East girls: Kailua at Castle; Kalani at Moanalua; Farrington at Kaiser; Kahuku at Kalaheo. White at 5 p.m.; JV at 6 p.m.; Varsity at 7 p.m. Also: Roosevelt vs. Anuenue at McKinley (White only, 5 p.m.); Kaimuki at McKinley (White at 6 p.m.; Varsity at 7 p.m.).

WATER POLO

ILH boys: Varsity I, Le Jardin at Punahou, 5 p.m. Varsity II: Le Jardin at Punahou, 4 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

BOWLING

ILH girls: 4:15 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center.

SOCCER

PacWest: Point Loma vs. Hawaii Pacific. Men at 4:30 p.m. Women at 7 p.m. Games at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

VOLLEYBALL

PacWest women: Biola vs. Chaminade, 7 p.m. at McCabe gym.

OIA West girls: Kapolei at Pearl City; Mililani at Nanakuli; Leilehua at Radford. White at 5 p.m.; JV at 6 p.m.; Varsity at 7 p.m. Also: Aiea at Waialua (JV at 5 p.m.; Varsity at 6 p.m.); Waianae at Campbell (JV at 5 p.m.; Varsity at 6 p.m.).

WATER POLO

ILH boys: Varsity II playoffs, play-in game, Teams TBD, 6 p.m. at Punahou.

Bowling

ILH

GIRLS VARSITY

Punahou 2, Pacific Buddhist 1

Kamehameha 3, Hawaii Baptist 0

Hanalani 3, Damien 0

Mid-Pacific 3, Island Pacific 0

Maryknoll 2, Sacred Hearts 1

GAME/SERIES HIGH

DMS: Savannah Stephen 156 / 291

HAN: Taelor Maganis 176 / Lorelai

Makayla Ramos 451

HBA: Brianna Soo 143 / 372

IPA: Krislyn Elmore 115 / 328

KSK: Mariah Antoque 179 / Kailani Pa-

jarillo 444

MS: Briana Sarae 167 / Marley Spencer

390

MPI: Caitlyn Chang 194 / 519

PBA: Mari Miyasato 212 / 472

PUN: Natsumi Goedicke 149 / 427

SHA: Peyton Manning 161 / 442

VOLLEYBALL

OIA

Girls Varsity

Mililani def. Radford 25-16, 25-12, 25-8

Nanakuli def. Aiea 25-15, 25-15, 25-12