Health Department shuts down Meatheads food truck in Kakaako

The state Health Department today issued a red placard to the Meatheads food truck in Kakaako, shutting it down until water is available for employees to wash their hands.

The Hawaii Department of Health’s Food Safety Branch said during a routine inspection today, an inspector found a critical violation at the food truck operated by Meatheads Hawaii LLC, which is that no water was available for food workers to wash their hands.

Meatheads was selling food on Cooke Street near Kapiolani Boulevard.

DOH is requiring Meatheads, known for plate lunches featuring steak, chicken and shrimp, to take appropriate corrective actions before it can reopen. A followup inspection is scheduled on Thursday.

Hawaii’s restaurant inspection reports are publicly available at hi.healthinspections.us/hawaii.