Editorial | Letters

Letter: Legal cannabis would have positive effects

  Today
  Updated 12:05 a.m.

As a cannabis nurse educator and former member of Hawaii’s Dual Use of Cannabis Task Force, I stand with a majority of my medical professional colleagues, including Gov. Josh Green, in believing cannabis should be legal for adults aged 21 and older. Read more

