Letter: Legal cannabis would have positive effects

As a cannabis nurse educator and former member of Hawaii’s Dual Use of Cannabis Task Force, I stand with a majority of my medical professional colleagues, including Gov. Josh Green, in believing cannabis should be legal for adults aged 21 and older.

Legal regulation ensures consumers will no longer be criminalized, while providing for quality products and safety education.

Legalization could lead to many positive changes, including a reduction in the use of alcohol, opioids and benzodiazepines, the three drugs that people routinely overdose on.

It also expands medical access, as many patients’ conditions — such as insomnia and anxiety — are not on Hawaii’s unduly restrictive list.

— Hawaii’s Department of Health— Medical Cannabis Program, Dual Use of Cannabis Task Force Recommendations to legislators.

Wendy Gibson-Viviani

Kailua

