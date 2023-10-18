comscore Letter: Resist profiteers who want to build stadium | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letters

Letter: Resist profiteers who want to build stadium

The proposals to rebuild Aloha Stadium are just boondoggles to suck public money. Read more

