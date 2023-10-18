Letter: Resist profiteers who want to build stadium

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The proposals to rebuild Aloha Stadium are just boondoggles to suck public money. Read more

The proposals to rebuild Aloha Stadium are just boondoggles to suck public money. I urge Gov. Josh Green to stand strong against the tide of profiteers who try so hard to convince him to spend public money to rebuild Aloha Stadium.

The heyday of public sports stadiums is gone, replaced by high-quality viewing at home without the crowds, traffic and gas burning. The governor would be wise to focus instead on proposed uses for the property that are highly certain to provide usefulness to the citizens of Hawaii 20, 50 and 100 years from now.

Tell the pitchmen to offer iron-clad guarantees or go away.

Tom Cook

Jacksonville, Fla.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter