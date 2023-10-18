Editorial | Letters Letter: Resist profiteers who want to build stadium Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The proposals to rebuild Aloha Stadium are just boondoggles to suck public money. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The proposals to rebuild Aloha Stadium are just boondoggles to suck public money. I urge Gov. Josh Green to stand strong against the tide of profiteers who try so hard to convince him to spend public money to rebuild Aloha Stadium. The heyday of public sports stadiums is gone, replaced by high-quality viewing at home without the crowds, traffic and gas burning. The governor would be wise to focus instead on proposed uses for the property that are highly certain to provide usefulness to the citizens of Hawaii 20, 50 and 100 years from now. Tell the pitchmen to offer iron-clad guarantees or go away. Tom Cook Jacksonville, Fla. EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Off The News: A lesson in clean-hydrogen power