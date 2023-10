Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Regarding the letter by the Rev. Neal MacPherson (“A better approach to peace in Holy Land,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 15): Please preach your views of well-being and peace to Hamas, which has vowed to exterminate every Jew on Earth! Read more

Marie Manning

Kailua

