The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has given up hope that eight Hawaiian species of forest honeycreepers might still survive, moving the birds to the “extinct” category. That determination adds to Hawaii’s dubious distinction as the bird extinction capital of the world.

And the losses continue: Invasive mosquitoes carrying avian malaria are pushing two highly endangered honeycreeper species on Kauai and East Maui toward extinction. A last-ditch effort to rescue the akikiki and kiwikiu, or Maui parrotbill, would introduce altered mosquitoes to disrupt breeding by the disease-carrying insects — but time is running out.