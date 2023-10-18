comscore Editorial: Speed up action on jobless claims | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Speed up action on jobless claims

  • Today
  • Updated 6:37 p.m.

There’s a bad, sinking feeling of deja vu over the sluggish pace of state unemployment checks that have yet to reach thousands of Maui people left jobless — and homeless, in many cases — by the Aug. 8 wildfires. Read more

Previous Story
Off The News: A lesson in clean-hydrogen power

Scroll Up