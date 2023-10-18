comscore Honolulu planners consider extension for landfill site selection | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

Honolulu planners consider extension for landfill site selection

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:49 p.m.

The existing 200-acre landfill near Ko Olina is scheduled to close by 2028. Read more

Previous Story
Housing shuffle vexes Lahaina fire evacuees

Scroll Up