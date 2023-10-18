comscore Senior housing construction begins on part of old Aiea Sugar Mill site | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Senior housing construction begins on part of old Aiea Sugar Mill site

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:07 p.m.
    Officials and community leaders in position to break ground Tuesday during a ceremony at the former Aiea Sugar Mill site for construction of affordable senior housing units.

    Aloha Ia Halewiliko affordable rental housing in Aiea for seniors has been 20 years in the making.

A big piece of a more than 20-year-old community dream to reuse part of the former Aiea Sugar Mill site on Oahu has begun to take physical shape. Read more

