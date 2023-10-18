UH waives application fees for Hawaii resident undergraduates

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

There has never been a fee to apply at UH’s seven community colleges, for residents or out-of-state students. Read more

Hawaii residents no longer have to pay an application fee to apply as undergraduates for any of the 10 campuses of the University of Hawaii, officials say.

UH Manoa and UH West Oahu this year began waiving their application fees for resident undergraduates, which are $70 and $50, respectively. Since 2022, UH Hilo has waived its application fee for resident undergraduates, which was about $50.

There has never been a fee to apply at UH’s seven community colleges, for residents or out-of-state students, a spokesperson said.

“This is one step in our commitment to create a stronger pipeline into public higher education for all Hawaii residents,” UH President David Lassner said in a news release Tuesday. “Consistent with the objective of our new strategic plan to increase participation statewide, we believe that this uniform waiver of the application fee will bring residents one step closer to starting their journey at a UH campus on their way to a more fulfilling and financially secure life.”

Out-of-state students and graduate students still must pay application fees for Manoa, West Oahu and Hilo campuses.

UH is Hawaii’s sole provider of public higher education, with 10 campuses, nine learning centers, plus online learning. Application information can be found at ApplytoUH.org.