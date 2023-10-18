Hawaii News UH waives application fees for Hawaii resident undergraduates By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! There has never been a fee to apply at UH’s seven community colleges, for residents or out-of-state students. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Hawaii residents no longer have to pay an application fee to apply as undergraduates for any of the 10 campuses of the University of Hawaii, officials say. UH Manoa and UH West Oahu this year began waiving their application fees for resident undergraduates, which are $70 and $50, respectively. Since 2022, UH Hilo has waived its application fee for resident undergraduates, which was about $50. There has never been a fee to apply at UH’s seven community colleges, for residents or out-of-state students, a spokesperson said. “This is one step in our commitment to create a stronger pipeline into public higher education for all Hawaii residents,” UH President David Lassner said in a news release Tuesday. “Consistent with the objective of our new strategic plan to increase participation statewide, we believe that this uniform waiver of the application fee will bring residents one step closer to starting their journey at a UH campus on their way to a more fulfilling and financially secure life.” Out-of-state students and graduate students still must pay application fees for Manoa, West Oahu and Hilo campuses. UH is Hawaii’s sole provider of public higher education, with 10 campuses, nine learning centers, plus online learning. Application information can be found at ApplytoUH.org. Previous Story Housing shuffle vexes Lahaina fire evacuees Next Story Television and radio - Oct. 18, 2023