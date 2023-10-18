comscore UH waives application fees for Hawaii resident undergraduates | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

UH waives application fees for Hawaii resident undergraduates

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

There has never been a fee to apply at UH’s seven community colleges, for residents or out-of-state students. Read more

Previous Story
Housing shuffle vexes Lahaina fire evacuees
Next Story
Television and radio - Oct. 18, 2023

Scroll Up