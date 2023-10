Maryland QB Tagovailoa turned down lucrative offer from SEC program

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Former Kapolei product Taulia Tagovailoa of Maryland threw for 266 yards with two touchdowns in the loss to Illinois.

Tagovailoa, who lists his hometown at Ewa Beach, said before the game that he was offered $1.5 million before the season to transfer to an SEC program but declined.

“It can be eye-opening, but I think for my situation — if I was in a different situation where maybe I didn’t have a brother in the NFL or maybe my parents, it’d be a different situation,” the 5-foot-11, 207-pound Tagovailoa told the Athletic’s Audrey Snyder.

His brother, Tua, was forced to wear an Ohio State jersey to his media availability after the Terrapins lost to the Buckeyes last week. He made a friendly bet with Dolphins teammates Jerome Baker and Eli Apple.

FOOTBALL

>> Johan Savai’inaea (Saint Louis), Arizona: Started on the offensive line in the win over Washington State, leading the Wildcats to 174 yards rushing. Quarterback Noah Fifita dropped back 43 times and was sacked only once.

>> Roman Wilson (Saint Louis), Michigan: Had three catches for 14 yards in the win over Indiana, but one of them was a touchdown on fourth-and-goal. It was Wilson’s ninth score of the season, the first Wolverine to have that many in the first seven weeks of the season since Mario Manningham in 2006. Wilson was named to Pro Football Focus’s All-Prospect team, and the website notes that he has the highest grade in the nation for a receiver in single coverage.

>> Jayden Maiava (Kaimuki), Nevada-Las Vegas: Misfired on only five of his 25 passes and had 267 yards and two touchdowns in the win over Nevada. He also rushed the ball five times for 32 yards. Maiava played every snap of the blowout despite starting quarterback Doug Brumfield being healthy and suited up for the first time in three weeks. Maiava earned the College Football Network Freshman Player of the Week award for his efforts.

>> Marist Liufau (Punahou), Notre Dame: Had four tackles, two solo, and a sack in the win over USC. His sack of Caleb Williams led to a punt in the third quarter before the Fighting Irish ran away with the game. Liufau played 66 snaps in the game, 16 on pass rushes and 28 in coverage.

>> Dillon Gabriel (Mililani), Oklahoma: His performance (285 yards passing and 113 rushing) on Oct. 7 that led the Sooners over Texas in the Red River Rivalry, including throwing the game-winning touchdown pass with three seconds left, put Gabriel on the top of many Heisman Trophy lists, including the one put together by ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit. Oklahoma will play Gabriel’s former school, Central Florida, on Saturday.

>> Chevan Cordeiro (Saint Louis), San Jose State: Threw for 272 yards and two touchdowns in the win over New Mexico. Cordeiro had a passer efficiency rating of 220.3 despite nine of his 17 passes falling incomplete. It was his best game by that metric since his freshman year at Hawaii, when he threw three touchdowns on five passes against UNLV.

>> Alaka‘i Gilman (Punahou), Stanford: Had seven tackles, six solo, and an interception in the win over Colorado. Gilman victimized Shedeur Sanders in double overtime to set up the Cardinal’s game-winning field goal after trailing 29-0 at halftime. Fellow Punahou product Tevarua Tafiti, who had five tackles in the game, hurried Sanders into the throw that led to Sanders’ interception.

>> Junior Wily (Saint Louis), Wagner: Led the Seahawks with eight tackles, six solo, and 11⁄2 sacks in a 31-7 loss to Saint Francis of Pennsylvania.

>> Malcolm Liufau (Punahou), Western Oregon: Had five tackles, three solo, in a 45-14 loss to Minnesota State.

>> Makena Ramos Kamaka (Saint Louis), La Verne: Had eight catches for 100 yards with a long of 29 in a 30-17 loss to Claremont-Mudd-Scripps. It was the first 100-yard game for him, he never had one in high school or college. Leilehua product Trayjan Jumawan started on the offensive line for the Leopards, who put up 313 passing yards.

>> Brody Bantolina (‘Iolani), Pacific: Rushed for 167 yards on 31 carries with two touchdowns in a 51-35 loss to Lewis & Clark.

>> Kai Bookland (Lahainaluna), Pacific: Caught six passes for 108 yards with a long of 30 in a 51-35 loss to Lewis & Clark.

>> Richard Kealoha (Kapolei) and Darrion Maddox (Kapolei), Pacific: Started on the offensive line in the Boxers’ 51-35 loss to Lewis & Clark, helping clear the way for an offense that put up 536 yards. In all, 10 players from Hawaii started the game for Pacific and nine others saw action. Lewis & Clark had three players from Hawaii in the game.

>> Darrius Chaffin (Farrington), Pacific Lutheran: Threw for 252 yards and four touchdowns in the Lutes’ 62-7 win over Williamette.

>> Jesse Canda (Konawaena), Pacific Lutheran: led the way with seven tackles and two forced fumbles in a 62-7 win over Willamette. He also had an interception.

>> Matthew Festa (Waipahu), Williamette: Caught two passes for 67 yards and a touchdown from ‘Iolani product Micah Ho’omanawanui in a 62-7 loss to Pacific.

VOLLEYBALL

>> Nene Hawkins (Le Jardin), Cal State Bakersfield: Matched her season high with 14 digs in a loss to UC Irvine, then came back two days later and had 12 in a win over Cal State Fullerton while also dishing out 37 assists and adding three kills.

>> Jeslyn Spencer (Moanalua), North Carolina Central: Had 10 kills and eight digs in a sweep of South Carolina State, nearly earning her second double-double of the month.

>> Kristen McDaniel (‘Iolani), North Carolina State: Had a double-double with 22 assists and 12 digs in a win over Wake Forest and then led her team in digs with 21 in a sweep of Virginia Tech.

>> Kalena Vaivai (King Kekaulike), Oral Roberts: Unleashed a season-high six aces with 12 digs and 32 assists in a loss to South Dakota State.

>> Erin Goya (Mid-Pacific), Seattle: Had a season-high 19 digs in a win over Southern Utah, just the second time this season she has been in double figures. She had nine in her next match, a loss to Utah Tech.

>> Senna Roberts-Navarro (‘Iolani), Seton Hall: Had a career-high 12 kills, half of them in the telling fifth set, in a win over DePaul. She buried her last kill with the score tied at 17-all, then served up the final score.

>> Sina Uluave (Punahou), Southern Methodist: Had 37 digs in two wins over Tulsa, running her streak with double-digit kills to 13 matches.

>> Elena Oglivie (‘Iolani), Stanford: Had 18 digs in a win over UCLA to help the Cardinal run their winning streak to nine overall and 26 in the Pac-12. She earned the seventh conference Defensive Player of the Week award before the match.

>> Tara DeSa (Kamehameha), California: Had 22 digs in a win over Southern California, running her streak of matches with double-figure kills to 10. She is averaging 4.54 digs per set this season after putting up a mark of 4.00 last year.

>> Reese Diersbock (Le Jardin), UC Davis: Put up a season-high nine digs with six kills in a win over UC San Diego.

>> Nicanora Clarke (Waianae), Nevada: Had a double-double with 18 kills and 11 digs in a win over UNLV and then had 10 kills and seven digs in a win over San Diego State. She has 119 more kills and 57 more digs than she had last season despite playing three fewer matches.

>> Maui Robins (Kamehameha), Portland: Had a double-double with 13 kills and 12 digs in a loss to Pacific and then had 13 kills the next night in a loss to Saint Mary’s.