Rainbow Wahine empty the bench in sweeping UC Davis

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

For the first time in three weeks, Hawaii women’s volleyball coach Robyn Ah Mow trotted out the same starting lineup in consecutive outings. Read more

For the first time in three weeks, Hawaii women’s volleyball coach Robyn Ah Mow trotted out the same starting lineup in consecutive outings.

With hitters Paula Guersching, Riley Wagoner and Caylen Alexander together on the floor for the third time this season, the Rainbow Wahine followed up Saturday’s four-set win at Cal Poly with a 25-14, 25-18, 25-19 sweep of UC Davis to move into sole possession of second place in the Big West on Tuesday at University Credit Union Center in Davis, Calif.

Senior middle Amber Igiede had a match-high 12 kills and Alexander hit .500 with nine kills, while Guersching had five kills in 10 swings with one error for Hawaii (14-6, 7-2), which played its lone match of the season against the Aggies (10-9, 5-4).

With the first Big West Tournament at the end of November featuring the top six teams in the regular season, UH plays only once against UC Davis and UC Riverside. The Wahine return home to play Riverside on Saturday before heading back out on the road next week.

“It’s been a very long trip,” Alexander said. “Very glad (tonight) was a sweep. It was a real nice ending to our long week. I think the offense was really good tonight. I feel like the defense really got better in the end as we got to the third set. We were starting to get some more blocks and digs.”

After keeping the same lineup on the court for the first two sets, Ah Mow emptied the bench in the third set. UH was flirting with hitting .400 for the match before finishing at .333 with 13 players seeing floor time.

Senior Kendra Ham had five kills in seven swings in the third set and Jackie Matias had 10 assists and two digs in taking over for starter Kate Lang.

Lang had 26 assists, five digs and two kills before getting subbed out early in the third set with UH ahead 5-1.

“The setting plus the passing allows them to be that efficient,” Ah Mow said of her outside hitters. “I think Kate within the last two games has set decent games with her tempo being where it needs to be. The flow of the game has been a lot better since the Santa Barbara match.”

Hawaii began the road trip on Friday losing to undefeated, league-leading UCSB in five sets.

The Rainbow Wahine are a half-game ahead of Long Beach State (6-2), which swept UH in its first conference road match.

The top two finishers in the regular season earn byes into the semifinals of the conference tournament.

UH did what it needed to do against the Aggies to stay where it needs to be to earn that bye.

The Rainbow Wahine jumped all over UC Davis in taking a 10-3 lead in the first set and closed it out with Igiede and Alexander each posting five kills.

Igiede notched her 1,200th career kill in the second set and Guersching served back-to-back aces in a six-point run that turned a one-point deficit into a 21-16 lead.

A kill apiece from Alexander, Igiede and Tali Hakas and two UC Davis hitting errors to open the third set put UH ahead 5-1 and opened the floodgates for substitutions.

Ham came in and immediately scored the next three UH points on kills.

Hakas had three kills and freshman Stella Adeyemi added two before the match ended on UC Davis’ 20th hitting error.

Ah Mow, who made only one change to the same starting lineup in the first 14 matches of the season, said it’s all about riding the hot hands.

“It’s not like we hesitate to put people in. Tali played the first four weeks and she can obviously go in and do the job and Kendra can go in and do the job too,” Ah Mow said. “This is about how they consistently play. We’ll put the people who are playing well and practicing hard in and then we roll the dice.”