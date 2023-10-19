Column: Water conservation is key to ensure there’ll be water for all

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

“Imagine A Day Without Water,” the annual national day of action that falls on Oct. 19 this year, has new significance in the wake of the recent Maui wildfires. For those of us in Hawaii, “Imagine A Day Without Water” is a plea and forewarning. The saying, “Ka Wai Ola,” or water is life, also takes on a new dimension of meaning, encouraging us to take heed of insightful cultural wisdom that can literally save lives.

In the past, the specter of not having a sufficient supply of water seemed like a remote possibility, but Maui’s wildfires left an indelible impression on all of us. When we are asked to consider what it would be like to not have water, it hits close to home.

Over the past two months, we have all felt the pain and trauma of the tragic events in Lahaina. We saw how the lack of access to water became a contentious, polarizing issue. However, our intention is not to address the geopolitical or legal aspects of water. We are focusing on the possibility of not having any water at all, a day when there may not be any water to fight over.

We’re not being melodramatic. Evidence-based science relating to California wildfires and droughts offers Hawaii valuable insights and lessons. We must take preemptive actions such as prudent water use to help prevent tragic events in the future.

Water conservation is an issue everyone must own. On Oahu and Hawaii island, there were wildfires occurring at about the same time as the fires on Maui. Although those other fires may not have grabbed news headlines and did not cause as much damage as the Maui fires, they were just as threatening and alarming for those in harm’s way.

A dangerous, vicious cycle in nature has emerged as a result of climate change. Erratic weather conditions cause extreme drought and heat that causes our aina to be parched. This in turn leads to higher risks of wildfires, which can compromise water quality. The vicious cycle doesn’t stop there. When precious forests and watersheds are burned down, this leads to increased runoff, erosion and flooding, further affecting our water supply.

On Oahu, it takes about 25 years for rain to filter through the layers of rock before reaching our underground aquifers. If the aquifers are not being replenished or too much water is consumed or wasted, our delicate supply-demand balance is thrown off. A portion of one of Oahu’s major aquifers has been compromised by the Red Hill fuel contamination and has not been in use for the past two years. This puts a strain on our available water supply.

On the neighbor islands, which rely heavily on above-ground sources for their portable water supply, droughts can dry up streams and diminish water supply.

As sobering as all of this sounds, there is something we can all do: We must make it our kuleana, both individually and collectively, to take water conservation much more seriously, and make our homes less flammable. Remove dry plants and flammable mulch in our yards. Include more unthirsty plants, which do not require much water, for your garden or landscaping. Stop over-watering lawns.

To offset the vicious cycles in nature, the City and County of Honolulu is creating virtuous cycles of water.

Adopting “one water” perspectives and principles, in which all water sources are connected, helps to counter the risks of wildfires. Potable water from the tap becomes recycled water for golf courses or agriculture, and even wastewater becomes a part of the virtual cycle. Stormwater from heavy rains is also added to the one water mix.

Let’s all do our part to make Hawaii less flammable through wise use of wai, and continue to take care of the land that takes care of us.