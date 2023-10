Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I went to the supermarket this morning and I picked up our medications and walked up and down the aisles to shop peacefully. Read more

I went to the supermarket this morning and I picked up our medications and walked up and down the aisles to shop peacefully. I realized that no one was going to shoot me or kill me because of the war in Israel. I was relieved to feel seminormal in the state of Hawaii we call home.

Here is part of a speech I delivered to the Jewish community:

We are broken. We are in pain. We come together tonight to stand with Israel. We are also standing together to fight hate and bigotry here in Hawaii, the mainland and the world.

We will never be the same after this tragedy, yet we will always prevail. God created us for the good, not for evil. Our job is to love, to cherish, to care for others, not to destroy. We will rise above it, but never be the same because of it.

Sandra Armstrong

Kailua

