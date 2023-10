Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

On Oct. 15, the Star-Advertiser published articles by Thomas L. Friedman (“Israel has never needed to be smarter than in this moment”), and Natalie Ecanow and Phyllis Bennis (“2 sides of the Israeli-Hamas conflict”).

These writers gave their perspectives of this endless conflict. Since the onset of this new phase, we as a family revisited the history and ever-changing maps of the conflict since the creation of Israel in 1948.

We sympathize with the plight of both Palestinians and the average Israeli, who only want to live in peace and prosper if possible. Unfortunately we in America, perceived as a beacon of liberty and freedom, only feed into this misery.

Since the beginning of the present phase of conflict, most reporting has been one-sided. The three writers gave us Jewish perspectives. Three of today’s writers gave us Jewish perspectives. We all know there are always more than two sides of any story.

I am truly surprised that you could not find a single credible Palestinian intellectual to present the plight of millions, who only exist in camps and are country-less.

Birendra Singh Huja

Waialae Iki

