4 possible Oahu landfill sites under scrutiny, city official says

Four alternate sites to replace the 34-year-old Waimanalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill in Kapolei could include federally owned properties in West Oahu and on the Windward side, a top city official says.

Potential sites for Hono­lulu’s next solid waste dump, according to city Department of Environmental Services Director Roger Babcock, include Lualualei in Waianae, Iroquois Point and Waipio Peninsula near Pearl Harbor, and a property near Bellows Beach in Waimanalo.

Other future landfill locations on military or federal land have yet to be identified, he said.

“We’re currently pursuing federal lands as our main effort,” he added.

During the Honolulu Planning Commission meeting Wednesday, Babcock appeared on behalf of the city in its request for a two-year extension to find an alternate site for Waimanalo Gulch Landfill.

The request — first submitted in December — would amend a previous state-issued special-use permit granted in 2019. If granted, the request would extend the prior deadline of Dec. 31, 2022, to Dec. 31, 2024, to identify a new landfill site.

The existing 200-acre landfill near Ko Olina is scheduled to close by 2028, though the city says its dump won’t reach full capacity until 2036.

Wednesday’s Planning Commission meeting continued a contested case hearing — similar to a court proceeding that included witness testimony and legal exhibits — first held Aug. 9.

In its defense of the requested time extension, the city asserted the health and safety concerns of properly siting the city’s only municipal landfill.

Other proponents of the landfill included metal recycling firm Schnitzer Steel Hawaii Corp. in Kapolei.

Nick Garofalo, Schnitzer Steel’s regional general manager, said the company relies on a landfill, as it shreds up to 150,000 tons of scrap metal a year.

Of that amount, Garofalo noted about 30,000 tons is deemed nonrecyclable waste residue that needs to be dumped into the city-run landfill or, at a much greater cost to the firm, shipped off-island for disposal.

Conversely, Ko Olina Community Association Inc. and state Sen. Maile Shimabukuro — whose Senate District 22 covers Ko Olina to Kaena — opposed the city’s extension request. They cited the landfill’s proximity to the Ko Olina community, noting quality-of-life effects on its residents including odor, litter, traffic and noise.

Testifying under oath as the city’s lead witness, Babcock was cross-examined by lawyer Calvert Chipchase, representing the Ko Olina Community Association, who asked the director about the city’s efforts to find a new landfill. That effort could potentially lead to the amendment or rescission of an existing state law, Act 73.

ENACTED IN 2020, Act 73 placed restrictions on locating waste disposal facilities, particularly close to conservation lands or near half-mile “buffer zones;” near residential areas, schools, hospitals or airports; and in tsunami zones.

Yet the four federal properties of interest as landfill sites are near coastal areas or fall into tsunami zones.

Meantime, it was also noted six prior sites for a new landfill were rejected in October 2022 following a presentation by Board of Water Supply Manager Ernie Lau and Deputy Manager Erwin Kawata, who urged Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s Landfill Advisory Committee not to place any landfill in the “no pass zone,” an area that covers the interior of the island where Oahu’s potable water aquifer is located.

The prior sites — all proposed for Central Oahu and the North Shore — were in that zone.

At the hearing, Babcock confirmed the city was looking at ways to amend or rescind Act 73, as well as pursue “eminent domain” on private properties, and use federal or military lands toward a new landfill.

Chipchase asked, “When did the city begin discussions with the federal government regarding a potential acquisition of federal land for a new site?”

“I believe that in the past inquiries have been made,” Babcock replied, “even before this round of selection.”

Babcock noted, however, that he was not “positive of the exact dates” or the “current efforts” to gain those lands. “But it would have been about the same time frame, about December or the beginning of this current year,” he added.

Chipchase also asked when the city began “evaluating the potential acquisition of residential properties” under eminent domain.

“About the same time,” Babcock said, “at the beginning of 2023.”

Chipchase asked about the city’s effort to amend or rescind Act 73. In response, Babcock said the city had evaluated both options with regard to Act 73.

“And did that evaluation identify any sites that would be available outside of the ‘no pass zone’?” Chipchase asked.

BABCOCK SAID those sites included “the Lualualei lands, Iroquois Point lands, Waipio Peninsula lands” and “there’s some lands in the Bellows area; all of those are outside the ‘no pass zone’.”

Chipchase also asked the director whether the city requested the state Legislature to amend or rescind Act 73.

“Not at this time,” said Babcock, noting “that would be a difficult process that would take a lot of effort.” However, he said those actions could be pursued if obtaining federal lands is not successful.

Likewise, Chipchase asked if the two-year extension were granted, would it give the city enough time to identify another landfill site “whether by federal lands or an amendment to Act 73?”

“I believe it’s possible,” Babcock replied.

The lawyer also questioned Babcock over prior comments in which he said he could not “elaborate” on discussions with the federal government over possible properties for a landfill site.

“Mainly, because I’m not part of that discussion,” Babcock explained.

“Who is part of that discussion?” the lawyer asked.

“That would be the mayor,” Babcock said.

“The mayor personally?” asked Chipchase.

“Yes,” Babcock said, adding city Managing Director Michael Formby took part in those discussions. “But other than that I don’t know of anyone else.”

To accommodate further testimony on this matter, the Planning Commission continued the landfill hearing to its Nov. 1 meeting.