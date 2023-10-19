Kokua Line: Why would water meter charge rise too?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Question: I can see why water rates might go up, but why should water meter charges go up? We don’t spray the meter on our lawn or spray the meter on our car, only water.

Answer: “The customer meter charge covers the cost of meter reading, billing, meter maintenance and repair. These costs unfortunately have also gone up over the past five years. However, we will take this comment back to our team and the board,” Kathleen M. Elliott-­Pahinui, a spokesperson for the Honolulu Board of Water Supply, said in an email.

The Board of Water Supply’s rate proposal would raise meter charges and water-usage rates twice in 2024 and annually from July 1, 2025, to July 1, 2028. Specifics were shared with customers in the Water Matters newsletter included with recent bills and also are posted on the BWS website, boardofwatersupply.com.

The monthly meter charge, noted as the Customer Charge on a BWS bill, is based on the size of the meter. Single-family residences typically have a 5/8-inch or 3/4-inch meter, which are the smallest and cost the least. The monthly charge for those sized meters would rise to $20.18 from $12.09 under the BWS proposal. The monthly charge for larger meters now ranges from $15.28 to $598.53, depending on the size of the meter, and would range from $25.50 to $999.02 in the final year of the proposed rate hike. The meter charge is in addition to a customer’s water charge, which is based on water usage.

Q: Can the BWS say exactly how much of the proposed water rate is due to Red Hill? Or even give a ballpark figure? They wouldn’t have to be looking for new water resources right now if not for that disaster, which was not its fault.

A. “No, not at this time. Please note that we are keeping track but do not have a final tally — we expect to have a number by the end of the year. Even then, it may be hard to say how much of the rate increase is attributed to Red Hill as there are many factors that go into rate making,” Elliott-Pahinui said.

In late 2021, BWS shut down wells near Red Hill to prevent fuel leaking from the military’s underground storage tanks from tainting the municipal water supply, as it had a separate Navy water system. The BWS is monitoring the closed water sources and seeking to develop new wells elsewhere along Oahu’s aquifer. The military subsequently decided to close the Red Hill fuel storage facility, and the long process of defueling is underway now. Read more at epa.gov/red-hill.

Q: Are Po‘okela Fellows paid? The city’s website describes a summer internship for college students but doesn’t mention pay.

A: Yes, Po‘okela Fellows earn $17.50 an hour, said Scott Humber, a spokesperson for Honolulu’s mayor. Applications are due Friday by 4:30 p.m. Hawaii time. There’s a link to a fillable PDF application near the bottom of the program’s web page, honolulu.gov/hr/pookela.html.

The web page says the “Po‘okela Fellows Internship Program introduces Honolulu’s next generation of leaders to the world of public service. College students gain exposure to the diversity of the City’s departments and agencies, connect with City leaders, apply their classroom knowledge on meaningful projects and make a difference in our communities. Many former Fellows have transitioned to civil service positions and have become program mentors themselves. The Po‘okela Program is about connection, relationships, talent development, mentorship and legacy. Be a part of this rewarding experience.”

Applicants must be enrolled in a bachelor’s or master’s degree program, have completed at least 60 academic credits and be in good academic standing.

Mahalo

Mahalo to a fine gentleman who works at Kaiser Medical Center in Moanalua. I believe his name is Christopher and he is a security person. On one of my visits, he insisted on paying for my goods from the “Open Market.” Many thanks to this young, thoughtful person. May he be blessed over and over. — Grateful senior

