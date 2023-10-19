‘Recovery and humanitarian’ fund for Maui fire victims’ families planned
By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:46 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Gov. Josh Green spoke at a news conference Wednesday on Maui about recovery efforts following the Aug. 8 wildfires. Pictured below are the burned-out remnants of a Lahaina affordable housing project.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen, who appeared at a news conference with Gov. Josh Green on Wednesday, asked residents on Maui and across the state to consider opening up their homes to people affected by the Aug. 8 wildfires.