‘Recovery and humanitarian’ fund for Maui fire victims’ families planned

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:46 a.m.
  CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Gov. Josh Green spoke at a news conference Wednesday on Maui about recovery efforts following the Aug. 8 wildfires. Pictured below are the burned-out remnants of a Lahaina affordable housing project.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Gov. Josh Green spoke at a news conference Wednesday on Maui about recovery efforts following the Aug. 8 wildfires. Pictured below are the burned-out remnants of a Lahaina affordable housing project.

  CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen, who appeared at a news conference with Gov. Josh Green on Wednesday, asked residents on Maui and across the state to consider opening up their homes to people affected by the Aug. 8 wildfires.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen, who appeared at a news conference with Gov. Josh Green on Wednesday, asked residents on Maui and across the state to consider opening up their homes to people affected by the Aug. 8 wildfires.

Gov. Josh Green plans to meet with President Joe Biden at the White House next week, along with meetings with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and Hawaii’s congressional delegation. Read more

