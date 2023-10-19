comscore Hawaii football grass field was where warriors were made | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii football grass field was where warriors were made

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:36 a.m.
  • STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Linebackers coach Chris Brown instructed players in 2022.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS With the team looking on, Hawaii quarterback Timmy Chang throws a pass during practice on Aug. 28, 2002.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER Timmy Chang, then the Warriors quarterback, looked over plays while on the grass field in a practice in 2002.

At the end of Tuesday’s football practice on the grass field, Hawaii head coach Timmy Chang and linebackers coach Chris Brown gave emotional farewells. Read more

