Prep preview: Radford eager for playoffs, Leilehua
- By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:36 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
JONATHAN CHEN / JCHEN@STARADVERTISER.COM
The Radford Rams took the field for their game against Castle last Friday. The Rams beat the Knights for their only win of the regular season and enter the playoffs against Leilehua.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree