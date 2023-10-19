Senior week emotional, significant for Wahine soccer team
By Jonathan Chen jchen@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:36 a.m.
The Rainbow Wahine will play their final homestand of the season, with a senior celebration on Sunday. The outgoing players who posed on Wednesday are, from left, Nohara Takayama, Maya Gonzalez, Brynn Mitchell, Mia Foster, Eliza Ammendolia, Fabiola Zamora, Chaima Khammar. Ammendolia is a graduate student and was honored as a senior last year, so she won’t be Sunday. Kelci Sumida also is a grad student but wasn’t at practice due to injury.