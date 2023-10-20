Letter: Give kupuna a break on car registration fees

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I recently wrote my city representative to inquire if legislation could be written to help decrease the cost of car registration for Hawaii’s kupuna. Read more

The city gives residents a break with their property taxes if they make less than $80,000 per year. Can they look into car registration as well?

We know the cost of things (food, gas, housing, utilities and more) in Hawaii is high, but living on a limited income makes it very difficult to pick and choose how that money is spent.

I’m asking my fellow kupuna to reach out to the powers that be to change the way we pay for car registration.

Margie Stercho

Mililani

