The government of Benjamin Netanyahu would do well to describe the political end-state of the current war with Hamas (“Gaza awaits humanitarian aid, Israel tells troops to ‘be ready’ for ground invasion,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, Oct. 19).

It seems clear that “regime change” from the Hamas government is the goal, but this does not describe political ends. The way to a better state of the peace desired of the war is through the installation of an interim government in Gaza established by the Palestinian Authority.

Such a pronouncement may resonate with Israel’s allies and partners, with some growing less supportive as the destruction of Hamas infrastructure in Gaza continues. It would sustain the current moral high ground throughout the ground offensive required to achieve it.

John Hansen

Waipahu

