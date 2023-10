Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The worsening drought outlook for Hawaii brings shudders of concern, having seen from the Aug. 8 wildfires just how quickly dry brush and high winds can fuel devastation. Read more

As of Wednesday, the drought monitor map showed more than 16% of Hawaii to be in the severe- to extreme-drought range. And things are expected to worsen over the next several months: by the end of February, more than 40% of the state is expected to be in severe to extreme drought.

All that calls for continued vigilance, as well as active maintenance to keep vegetation from getting overgrown.