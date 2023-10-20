comscore 3 more burn zones opening in Lahaina | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
3 more burn zones opening in Lahaina

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:21 a.m.
  GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaiian Electric crews Thursday replaced utility poles on Nahale Place in Lahaina damaged in the Aug. 8 wildfires.

  GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaiian Electric has announced that it will extend its moratorium on disconnecting service for all Maui customers that was scheduled to be lifted this week. Above, crews worked Thursday to replace utility poles on Nahale Place in Lahaina.

    Hawaiian Electric has announced that it will extend its moratorium on disconnecting service for all Maui customers that was scheduled to be lifted this week. Above, crews worked Thursday to replace utility poles on Nahale Place in Lahaina.

Also Thursday, Hawaiian Electric said it has restored service to more than 95% of customers in West and Upcountry Maui, but about 300 customers are still without power in Lahaina, including the devastated Wahikuli area. Read more

