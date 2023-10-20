3 more burn zones opening in Lahaina

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaiian Electric crews Thursday replaced utility poles on Nahale Place in Lahaina damaged in the Aug. 8 wildfires.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaiian Electric has announced that it will extend its moratorium on disconnecting service for all Maui customers that was scheduled to be lifted this week. Above, crews worked Thursday to replace utility poles on Nahale Place in Lahaina.