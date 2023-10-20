‘Discover UH Manoa’ event invites public to explore campus

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The public is invited Saturday to “Discover UH Manoa,” the annual free, campuswide open house for the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

Attendees will have opportunities to connect with students, faculty and staff from about 200 academic programs and services. Over 250 activities will be offered, including hands-on workshops and demonstrations, along with food and entertainment.

The event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. “will showcase the exceptional academic programs, research, services and opportunities offered at the UH flagship campus, and includes campus tours,” a UH news release said.

Activities offered to attendees include:

>> A walk-through of a 45-foot inflatable whale to learn about the animal’s anatomy in 3D.

>> Demonstrations and workshops with Hawai‘i­nuiakea, the School of Hawaiian Knowledge.

>> School of Life Sciences presentations about the ways blind fish adapt to extreme environments, and the discovery of new microbes in Hawaii.

>> An Animal Sciences Dog Petting Zoo.

>> Experimental animation with musicians from the School of Cinematic Arts.

>> Bollywood and Indian dance or Kabuki stage combat performances from the theater and dance department.

>> A pops concert with the UH Symphony Orchestra.

>> And opportunities to meet UH athletes and coaches from at least eight different teams for interactive games, prize drawings, autographs and photo opportunities.

“We look forward to connecting face-to-face with everyone from prospective haumana (students), their ohana, alumni and the community,” UH Manoa Provost Michael Bruno said in the release. “We welcome everyone to join us in experiencing first-hand why UH Manoa, right here in our backyard, is one of the best universities in the world, and is a globally recognized center of learning and research.”

Parking will be free in the lower-campus structure. Preregistration is encouraged, though not required, at manoa.hawaii.edu/ discovermanoa.