comscore Rearview Mirror: Retail giant Gem had lasting impact on Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News | Rearview Mirror

Rearview Mirror: Retail giant Gem had lasting impact on Hawaii

  • By Bob Sigall / Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:22 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 1978 Gem store manager Bill Rutter watches store employees dismantle a sign announcing low liquor prices. The “sale” was halted when liquor commissioners arrested a store vice president for selling liquor at lower than minimum prices allowed under state law.

    STAR-ADVERTISER / 1978

    Gem store manager Bill Rutter watches store employees dismantle a sign announcing low liquor prices. The “sale” was halted when liquor commissioners arrested a store vice president for selling liquor at lower than minimum prices allowed under state law.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER Glenn Kaya stands in front of the Ward Avenue GEM, which opened in 1962. Other stores were in Kapalama, Kaneohe, Waipahu, Hilo and on Kauai.

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    Glenn Kaya stands in front of the Ward Avenue GEM, which opened in 1962. Other stores were in Kapalama, Kaneohe, Waipahu, Hilo and on Kauai.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER GEM brought in costumed characters such as Fred Flintstone and Huckleberry Hound to draw customers to its stores. It also brought celebrities such as Debbie Reynolds, Tony Dow and Jerry Mathers (of TV’s “Leave It to Beaver”) and their families.

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    GEM brought in costumed characters such as Fred Flintstone and Huckleberry Hound to draw customers to its stores. It also brought celebrities such as Debbie Reynolds, Tony Dow and Jerry Mathers (of TV’s “Leave It to Beaver”) and their families.

Glenn Kaya and GEM had a huge impact on business in the islands. They pioneered discounting, membership stores and being open seven days a week. Read more

Previous Story
Kokua Line: Why would water meter charge rise too?

Scroll Up