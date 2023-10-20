Big West coaches hold Hawaii’s McClanahan in high esteem

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Hawaii men’s basketball team is predicted to finish third in the Big West this season, according to a polling of league coaches.

UC Santa Barbara received 92 points and nine first-place votes. Long Beach State earned 82 points and the remaining two No. 1 votes.

The Rainbow Warriors, who return three starters, received 80 points.

“It’s just a preseason poll, it doesn’t mean much,” UH point guard JoVon McClanahan said. “It just means we have a good team, which we usually do. In order for us to go to the top of the mountain, we have to put it all together and make sure we defend and score at a high level. That’s what the best teams in our league do.”

McClanahan, a senior from Vallejo, Calif., was named to the six-player All-Big West men’s basketball preseason coaches team. McClanahan led the Warriors in league play with an average of 13.5 points per game.

“I think it’s pretty cool,” McClanahan said. “I really wasn’t thinking much of it before it happened. That’s not something I’ve received before. It wasn’t on my mind. The fact I’m being thought about through the league is pretty cool.”

Guards Ajay Mitchell of UC Santa Barbara, Elijah Pepper of UC Davis and Bryce Pope of UC San Diego, and Long Beach State forwards Aboubacar Traore and Lassina Traore also were named to the preseason team.

“We have some incredible guards in this league,” McClanahan said.

The ’Bows play host to Saint Mary’s tonight in a charity exhibition. They open the regular season against Hawaii Hilo on Nov. 14.

—

NCAA CHARITY BASKETBALL EXHIBITION

At SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

>> Who: Hawaii vs. Saint Mary’s

>> When: 7 tonight

>> Tickets: $20 (adults), $10 (ages 4 through high school)

>> TV: Spectrum Sports