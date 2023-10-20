comscore Big West coaches hold Hawaii’s McClanahan in high esteem | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Sports

Big West coaches hold Hawaii’s McClanahan in high esteem

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:21 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii guard JoVon McClanahan gets around Washington State guard Dylan Darling on Dec. 23, 2022.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii guard JoVon McClanahan gets around Washington State guard Dylan Darling on Dec. 23, 2022.

The Hawaii men’s basketball team is predicted to finish third in the Big West this season, according to a polling of league coaches. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard - Oct. 19, 2023
Next Story
Television and radio - Oct. 20, 2023

Scroll Up