Cate Sheahan scored at 75:36 off an assist from Eliza Ammendolia as the Hawaii women’s soccer team picked up a crucial 1-0 victory over UC Santa Barbara on Thursday at Rainbow Wahine Soccer Stadium.

Ammendolia controlled the ball in the middle of the field and slotted the ball to Sheahan, who stayed onside, took a touch and shot into the bottom center of the goal.

The Rainbow Wahine (5-5-3, 4-3-1 Big West) moved into fifth place in the conference with 13 points. The top six qualify for the Big West tournament.

Sophie Augustin made two saves for the Rainbow Wahine, including one where she leaped and punched the ball over the crossbar with about five minutes remaining.

Taylor Little had two saves for the Gauchos (4-7-7, 2-5-2).

Hawaii will play its final home game Sunday at 4 p.m. against Cal Poly.

The Rainbow Wahine’s final regular-season contest will be at Long Beach State next Thursday.