Hawaii men’s basketball eager to help Maui

During a tour of Japan in August, the members of the University of Hawaii basketball team were heartbroken to see video reports of the devastation of Maui from wildfires.

“We talked about what we can do more than just thoughts and prayers,” UH coach Eran Ganot said.

After returning to Honolulu, Ganot called one of his mentors, Saint Mary’s coach Randy Bennett. They agreed to play an exhibition, with net proceeds benefiting those affected by the Maui fires. Tip-off is set for 7 tonight in SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

“I’m appreciative of (Bennett) stepping up for this opportunity,” Ganot said.

The teams are exercising an NCAA exemption that opens preseason charity basketball exhibitions to the public. Without the charitable element, Division I schools only can play each other in private scrimmages.

“You work hard to be in a position to influence lives in a positive way,” Ganot said. “This was our platform. Our platform allows us to do a charity game.”

UH guard Juan Munoz said: “At the end of the day, this is bigger than basketball. We want to give all our support to Maui any way we can. When Coach Ganot brought this opportunity to us, we were all excited. We all jumped on board with no hesitation. Any awareness to Maui, any way we can help, is something we wanted to do. The game is another step to that. You can’t beat playing basketball and supporting Maui at the same time.”

The game also fills a scheduling void for the ’Bows. Because of what is described as a “hiccup” in discussions, there were not enough teams to stage the Rainbow Classic this year. That four-team tournament usually serves as the opener to UH’s season. Instead of playing during the week beginning Nov. 6, the official start of the NCAA basketball season, the ’Bows will open against Hawaii Hilo on Nov. 14.

Ganot said 23rd-ranked Saint Mary’s offers a measurement of the ’Bows’ development. “We get a really good challenge at a time when you normally wouldn’t have this kind of challenge,” Ganot said.

The Gaels are skilled at the three levels. Aidan Mahaney hit 40% of his 3s as a freshman last season. Alex Ducas, a 6-7 wing, played at least 39 minutes in seven of the last 13 games. Mitchell Saxen, a 6-10 post, averaged 11.6 points on 55.9% shooting.

Ganot said the Gaels are effective inside and outside, as well as offensively and defensively. The Gaels are “balanced, physical, tough,” Ganot said. “What a great challenge to have in October.”

The ’Bows are expected to play their entire roster — a deep rotation that might be a template for the season. Munoz, who missed the past two seasons because of injuries, won an appeal for an eighth season. He probably will be on a minutes limit tonight.

“There’s not going to be a requirement for a lot of guys to play so many heavy minutes if we’re healthy,” Ganot said. “If we’re healthy, we have really good depth. … Hopefully, we can stay healthy. Hopefully, every team in the country stays healthy.”

NCAA CHARITY BASKETBALL EXHIBITION

At SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

>> Who: Hawaii vs. Saint Mary’s

>> When: 7 tonight

>> Tickets: $20 (adults), $10 (ages 4 through high school)

>> TV: Spectrum Sports