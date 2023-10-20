How Hawaii matches up against New Mexico
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:21 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
ASSOCIATED PRESS
New Mexico quarterback Dylan Hopkins handed the ball off to running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt against Texas A&M on Saturday.
-
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hawaii wide receiver Alex Perry made a touchdown catch next to San Diego State cornerback Dezjhon Malone during the first half on Saturday
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree