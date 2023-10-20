How Hawaii matches up against New Mexico

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

RAINBOW WARRIORS OFFENSE

WO—7 Steven McBride 6-1 165 Sr.

SB—23 Koali Nishigaya 5-7 165 Jr.

LT—54 Josh Atkins 6-4 290 So.

LG—66 Sergio Muasau 6-0 310 Jr.

C—61 Eliki Tanuvasa 6-2 300 Sr.

RG—51 Maurice Ta‘ala 6-1 315 Jr.

RT—72 Luke Felix-Fualalo 6-8 310 Sr.

SB—86 Pofele Ashlock 6-2 175 Fr.

WO—83 Karsyn Pupunu 6-2 200 Jr.

QB—13 Brayden Schager 6-3 225 Jr.

RB—30 Landon Sims 6-1 205 So.

The past two weeks, two former UH coaches — June Jones and Dan Morrison — have provided suggestions to improve this version of the run-and-shoot offense. Jones and UH coach Timmy Chang keep in regular contact. Morrison, who was on Jones’ staff as QB coach for nine UH seasons, has volunteered as a consultant/observer the past two weeks, offering post-practice notes to Chang and quarterback Brayden Schager. Chang, who calls the offensive plays, has narrowed the menu of options, helping Schager make faster decisions and quickening his release. Against San Diego State, Schager lowered his snap-to-pass time to an average of 2.62 seconds, down from 3.19 two games ago. After absorbing 25 sacks in the first six games, he was sacked once — on a scramble — against the Aztecs. “We got it to the simplest terms of the run-and-shoot,” Chang said of Schager’s improvement. “I (previously) had him looking at the whole field making decisions, and that’s too much for a quarterback. When you can break it down to the simplest form, and that’s what we did (for the SDSU game), it just works better.” The improved health of right guard Maurice Ta‘ala, who can back-squat 680 pounds, and 280-pound Solo Vaipulu as an H-back or third tackle reinforces the pocket protection. Wideout Steven McBride, whose average targeted depth is 19.1 yards, is stretching defenses to open underneath routes for slotbacks Koali Nishigaya, Pofele Ashlock and Nick Cenacle. But health issues have slowed the running attack this season. The Warriors’ average of 57.7 rushing yards per game (which includes sacks) is dead last among 130 Division I teams. The Warriors are averaging minus-0.9 rushing yards on third down.

RAINBOW WARRIORS DEFENSE

DE—96 Andrew Choi 6-1 250 Sr.

NT—58 Kuao Peihopa 6-3 290 So.

3T—90 John Tuitupou 6-4 290 Sr.

Edge—6 Jonah Kahahawai-Welch 6-1 240 Sr.

MLB—17 Isaiah Tufaga 6-1 220 Sr.

WLB—3 Jalen Smith 6-0 220 So.

SLB—18 Noah Kema 6-1 220 Sr.

CB/NB—4 Cam Stone 5-10 185 Sr.

CB—23 Virdel Edwards II 6-2 210 Sr.

S—1 Peter Manuma 6-0 190 So.

S—7 Meki Pei 5-11 185 Jr.

Back in the crazy ol’ days, hybrid David “Mento” Maeva and Mike “Psycho” Tressler roamed the secondary. They hit hard and played with emotion. Now another pair of defensive backs — Peter Manuma and Meki Pei — are making an impact. “They work really well together,” defensive coordinator Jacob Yoro said. “With Meki and Peter in the game, there aren’t a lot of busted coverages. They know what the hell is going on.” Manuma is a Campbell graduate; Pei is an ‘Iolani alumnus. Although they were grouped in the same DB meetings, Manuma was with the nickelbacks through the middle of the 2022 season. “When he moved to safety, one game after the other, we started clicking,” Pei said. Now Pei and Manuma are roommates on road trips. “I always clean up the room,” Pei said. “He uses all the towels.” Manuma said: “I have to. I have the most hair.” To counter San Diego State’s run game last week, the Warriors added a third linebacker, Noah Kema, to the lineup and funneled the plays toward the safeties. “Peter and Meki got a lot of action,” linebackers coach Chris Brown said. Despite appearing to limp after a play, Manuma went to the sideline, received treatment and then clearance, and returned to the field. “I don’t like getting out of the game unless it’s broken,” Manuma said. “I asked them to tape it up and I went back in.”

RAINBOW WARRIORS SPECIALISTS

PK/P—2 Matthew Shipley 6-1 190 Sr.

KO/H—69 Ben Falck 6-6 225 Sr.

LS—44 Solomon Landrum 5-11 210 Sr.

KR/PR—7 Steven McBride 6-1 165 Sr.

KR—4 Cam Stone 5-10 185 Sr.

KR—84 Chuuky Hines 6-1 180 So.

When Cam Stone was sidelined because of an injury, special teams coordinator Thomas Sheffield conducted auditions for punt returner. McBride, who aced the tryout, is averaging 8.4 yards on punt returns — the highest average (minimum 0.75 attempts per game) since Scott Harding’s 8.8 in 2014. Lost in head coach Timmy Chang’s decision to go for a field goal down 10 points with 59 seconds left last week was Matthew Shipley’s clutch kicking in trimming the margin to a one-possession game. Shipley is 9-for-10 this season, missing only a 51-yard attempt against the wind.

LOBOS OFFENSE

X—0 DJ Washington 6-5 219 Sr.

LT—75 JC Davis 6-5 307 Jr.

LG—66 Teedo Stafford 6-5 345 Sr.

C—51 CJ James 6-4 294 Jr.

RG—70 Isaiah Sillemon 6-3 302 So.

RT—73 DJ Wingfield 6-4 289 Jr.

TE—85 Trace Bruckler 6-3 237 So.

SB—8 Jeremiah Hixon 5-11 167 Sr.

Z—4 Caleb Medford 6-3 197 So.

QB–10 Dylan Hopkins 6-2 225 Sr.

RB—5 Jacory Croskey-Merritt 5-11 204 Sr.

In 2018, a year after UAB resurrected its football program following a two-year hiatus, it turned to Bryant Vincent to build an offense. With Vincent as OC for four years and then interim head coach in 2022, the Blazers never had a losing season, winning two Conference USA titles. Last December, Vincent was hired as UNM’s OC and QB coach to repair one of the nation’s statistically worst offenses. Soon after, UAB quarterback Dylan Hopkins transferred to UNM. “I’ve been with Coach Vincent the last five years,” Hopkins said. “He’s done so much for me. It would have felt weird not to come here with him. I’m 24 years old — my birthday was (on Monday) —and if I learned anything in college football, it’s never, never about the program. It’s always about the coaches.” Vincent installed an offense featuring multiple formations — four wide, double tight ends, stacks and bunches — each entailing pre-snap motions and shifts. But for all the looks, the intent is the same: establish a run game, particularly with zone blocks, and then mix in Hopkins’ play-action passes. Hopkins is 60% accurate on play-action passes, 53.1% off three-step-and-a-double-bounce dropbacks. Alabama State transfer Jacory Croskey-Merritt, nicknamed “Bill,” fits the, well, bill, of prolific running back. At 5-11 and 204 pounds, he has directional choices when he aligns 3 yards behind Hopkins in a pistol formation, He also can set up to the side of Hopkins, following overload blocks from motioning tight ends, or start as part of a five-wide look and then slide into the backfield. Croskey-Merritt is tough on runs between the guards (7.8 yards per interior rush) and on second effort (average 3.8 yards after initial contact).

LOBOS DEFENSE

LE—99 Gabriel Lopez 6-3 246 Jr.

NT—90 Tyler Kiehne 6-3 277 So.

E—45 Kyler Drake 6-4 279 Jr.

LLB—16 Dimitri Johnson 6-3 231 Jr.

MLB—18 Alec Marenco 6-3 229 Jr.

RLB—36 Syaire Riley 6-0 254 Sr.

LCB—2 Zach Morris 6-1 190 So.

LWolf—22 Christian Ellis 6-1 208 So.

Lobo —7 Tavian Combs 6-2 203 Jr.

RWolf—9 Noa Pola-Gates 6-0 180 Sr.

RCB—8 Donte Martin 5-10 193 Sr.

Cornerback Donte Martin bought a case and parts from Amazon to build a computer. Before earning his driver’s license, he learned how to maintain cars. He also overcame a collapsed lung suffered last season. Now Martin is seeking to repair a defense that has produced only two takeaways (two fumble recoveries, zero picks) this season. Cornerbacks coach Troy Reffett, who was promoted to DC during the offseason, has retained the 3-3-5 scheme Rocky Long implemented and revived in his two stints with the Lobos. While advertised as a three-man front, linebackers Syaire Riley and Alec Marenco often move up to the line of scrimmage. Riley, a senior who has played in a 3-3-5 system since his junior year at Palisades (Calif.) High, learned that the three linebackers are interchangeable. “Everybody in the linebacker room should be able to play every position,” Riley said. “There will be times I’ll be in coverage, be responsible for a zone (on the wide side of) the field. The next play, I might be in the boundary (side) running an inside stunt. We don’t have special titles. We’re all just ’backers.” Marenco can align as the lone defender 5 yards off the line, as a standup pass rusher between the nose tackle and D-end, or across a tight end. In the arcing three-high coverage, Tavian Combs is the middle safety. Combs, who has a team-high 46 tackles, also can play in the box.

LOBOS SPECIALISTS

PK/KO—94 Luke Drzewiecki 6-0 181 So.

DS—61 Brendan Durkin 6-0 199 Fr.

P/H—10 Aaron Rodriguez 6-0 200 Sr.

KR—15 Luke Wysong 5-10 188 Jr.

PR—8 Jeremiah Hixon 5-11 167 Sr.

Luke Wysong, who missed three games because of an injury, was back as kickoff returner last week against San Jose State. Wysong is a mix of speed (4.42 seconds in the 40-yard dash) and aggressiveness (four kickoff returns from the end zone). But the average starting spot is the 21 following a Wysong kick return. The Lobos’ 42% conversions on third down have eased Aaron Rodriguez’s workload. He averages 4.5 punts per game, down from last year’s NCAA-leading average of 6.8.

—

Kickoff: noon Saturday, Albuquerque, N.M.

TBV: Pay-per-view

Radio: KKEA, 1420-am