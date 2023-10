Scoreboard – Oct. 20, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASKETBALL

College men: exhibition, Maui Wildfire Charity Game, Saint Mary’s vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

FOOTBALL

ILH: Kamehameha I-AA at ‘Iolani, 3:15 p.m.

OIA Open Division: Playoffs, first round, Moanalua at Kapolei, 7:30 p.m.

OIA Division I: Playoffs, first round, Radford at Leilehua, 7:30 p.m.

OIA Division II: Kalaheo vs. Kalani, 7 p.m. at Kaiser.

VOLLEYBALL

PacWest women: Fresno Pacific vs. Chaminade, 7 p.m. at McCabe gym.

PacWest women: Westmont vs. Hawaii Hilo, 7 p.m. at Vulcan Gym.

ILH girls II/III playoffs: quarterfinals, Hanalani at Le Jardin, 5 p.m.; St. Andrew’s at Maryknoll, 6 p.m.; Island Pacific at Sacred Hearts, 6 p.m.

WATER POLO

ILH boys: Division II tournament, Mid-Pacific vs. Punahou, 4 p.m.; ‘Iolani vs. Kamehameha, 5 p.m. Games at Punahou.

SATURDAY

CHEERLEADING

OIA West: 10 a.m. at Kaiser.

CROSS COUNTRY

ILH: Championships, 2:30 p.m. at Kamehameha.

FOOTBALL

ILH: Saint Louis I-AA at Punahou I-AA, 9 a.m.; Kamehameha at Punahou, 3 p.m.

OIA Open Division: Playoffs, first round, Waianae at Campbell, 2:30 p.m.

OIA Division I: Playoffs, first round, Aiea at Kailua, 1 p.m.

KAYAKING

ILH: Sprint races, boys at 7:30 a.m.; girls at 8:10 a.m. Distance championship races, boys at 8:50 a.m.; girls at 9:20 a.m. Meet at Ala Wai Canal.

SOCCER

PacWest: Westmont vs. Chaminade. Men at noon; Women at 2:30 p.m. Games at Saint Louis School field.

PacWest: Biola vs. Hawaii Pacific. Men at 4:30 p.m.; Women at 7 p.m. Games at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

PacWest: Point Loma vs. Hawaii Hilo. Men at 12:30 p.m.; Women at 3 p.m. Games at Vulcan Soccer Field.

VOLLEYBALL

Big West women: UC Riverside vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

PacWest women: Fresno Pacific vs. Hawaii Pacific, 6 p.m. at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.

PacWest women: Biola vs. Hawaii Hilo, 7 p.m. at Vulcan Gym.

ILH, Varsity I girls: Tournament, ‘Iolani at Punahou, 11:30 a.m.

WATER POLO

ILH boys: Varsity I, ‘Iolani at Kamehameha, 10 a.m.; Le Jardin at Kamehameha, 11 a.m.; Punahou vs. Mid-Pacific, 11:30 a.m. at UH’s Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex.

SOCCER

PACWEST

Thursday

At Saint Louis School field

Men

Chaminade 1, Biola 1.

Goal scorers— CU: Kainoa Carpenter (85:51). Biola: Tom Irion (80:48, PK).

Women

Biola 2, Chaminade 1.

Goal scorers— Biola: Peyton Nelson (38:59), Abby Chavez (66:57). CU: Kenna Kiefer (84:55).

At Vulcan Soccer Field

Men

Hawaii Hilo 3, Westmont 2.

Goal scorers—Hilo: Gabriel Gallardo (6:09), Tom Vorkastner (53:26, 85:06). West: Daniel Tuscano (42:17), Connor Lynch (45:32).

Women

No. 5. Hawaii Hilo 1, Westmont 0.

Goal scorer—Alyssa Padron (38:03).

Wednesday

At Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium

Men

Point Loma 2, Hawaii Pacific 0.

Goal scorers—Marlon Buck (3:35), Juan Salazar (70:11).

Women

Point Loma 5, Hawaii Pacific 1.

Goal scorers—PL: Alana Diaz (15:20), Nicki Friedman (50:13), Nikki Ross (68:30, 71:55), Jillian Tubbs (79:18). HPU: Mehana Ortiz (87:18).

TENNIS

COLLEGE MEN

ITA Southwest Regional Championships

At Malibu, Calif.

Thursday

Singles

Round of 128

Gerhard Sullwald (Grand Canyon) def. Andy Hernandez (UH), 6-4, 6-3

Bastiaan Weststrate (Cal Poly) def. Angus Hill (UH), 6-0, 7-5

Justin Lamy (UC Riverside) def. Andrew Somerville (UH), 6-3, 6-0

Quinn Snyder (UH) def. Chikaya Sato (SDSU), 6-4, 6-2

Liam Spiers (SDSU) def. Guillaume Tattevin (UH), 7-5 (retired-inj.)

Jonathan Da Silva (Grand Canyon) def. Cole Kurata (UH), 6-2, 6-1

Round of 64

(17) Enrique Luque Rico (UC Irvine) def. Quinn Snyder (UH), 7-5, 6-1

Doubles

Round of 64

Inigo Diaz/Darius Tamaddon (Loyola Marymount) def. Quinn Snyder/Andy Hernandez (UH), 8-3

Luka Mrsic/Conrad Brown (UC Santa Barbara), def. Guilluame Tattevin/Andrew Somerville (UH), 8-2

COLLEGE WOMEN

ITA Southwest Regional Championships

At San Diego

Thursday

Singles

Round of 128

Nelly Knezkova (UH) def. Karissa Ghigiarelli (Arizona), 6-3, 6-4

Kira Reuter (UC Santa Barbara) def. Anna Kern (UH), 6-0, 6-3

Ana Vilcek (UH) def. Kamya Nair (UC Riverside), 6-0, 6-1

Belen Nevenhoven (Arizona), def. Joelle Lanz (UH), 7-5, 3-6, 6-4

Nikola Homolkova (UH) def. Emma Moratalla Sanz (CS Northridge), 6-1, 6-0

Sheena Masuda (UH) def. Kayla Meraz (UC Irvine), 2-6, 7-5, 6-2

Round of 64

Nelly Knezkova (UH) def. Patricija Spaka (Arizona State), 5-7, 7-6 (5), 6-4

Ana Vilcek (UH) def. Martyna Ostrzygalo (Arizona), 6-4, 6-2

Anne-Christine Lutkemeyer (UCLA) def. Nikola Homolkova (UH), 2-6, 6-2, 7-6 (3)

(2) Savannah Broadus (Pepperdine) def. Sheena Masuda (UH) , 6-0, 6-0

VOLLEYBALL

PACWEST

At McCabe Gym

Wednesday

Chaminade def. Biola 22-25, 25-13, 25-20, 30-28.

Kill leaders—CU: Greta Corti 18, Ajack Malual 14, Lizanyela Lopez 11, Mahala Ka’apuni 11. BU: Meredith Fisher 13, Kendall Vandertuig 13. Assist leaders—CU: Leilani Ama 47. BU: Abby Brewster 25, Hannah Hanson 14. Dig leaders—CU: Hula Crisostomo 30. BU: Mary McDonnell 20. Block leaders—CU: Sophie Schilling 2.5. BU: Brewster 3, Abigail Copeland 3.

ILH

Thursday

Girls Varsity II/III Playoffs

Quarterfinals

Hawaii Baptist def. Christian Academy 25-14, 25-15, 25-23

OIA EAST

Thursday

Girls Varsity

Moanalua def. Kailua 25-17, 25-12, 25-24

Girls White

Moanalua def. Kailua 21-12, 21-20

Girls JV

Moanalua def. Kailua 21-13, 19-21, 15-4

OIA WEST

Wednesday

Girls Varsity

Kapolei def. Pearl City 25-21, 25-5, 25-8

Girls White

Kapolei def. Pearl City 21-15, 21-8

Girls JV

Kapolei def. Pearl City 21-14, 21-9

BIIF

Tuesday

Girls Varsity

Hilo def. Keaau 25-8, 25-14, 25-15

Girls JV

Hilo def. Keaau 25-12, 25-11