Letter: Parking meters should charge just for time used

I tried to use the new parking meter with my credit card and I had a hard time trying to get it to charge 50 cents or 75 cents. I thought I got it down to a dollar but it still charged me $1.50. Read more

You should be charged according to the time you use, not a blanket amount. I think that would be the fair thing to do instead of ripping us off by charging for time we don’t use.

Ernie Itoga

Waialae

