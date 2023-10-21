Editorial | Letters Letter: Parking meters should charge just for time used Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! I tried to use the new parking meter with my credit card and I had a hard time trying to get it to charge 50 cents or 75 cents. I thought I got it down to a dollar but it still charged me $1.50. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. I tried to use the new parking meter with my credit card and I had a hard time trying to get it to charge 50 cents or 75 cents. I thought I got it down to a dollar but it still charged me $1.50. You should be charged according to the time you use, not a blanket amount. I think that would be the fair thing to do instead of ripping us off by charging for time we don’t use. Ernie Itoga Waialae EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Defense contractors have formed oligopoly