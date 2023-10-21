comscore Death toll from Lahaina wildfires officially at 99 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Death toll from Lahaina wildfires officially at 99

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:02 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Police have identified the remains of 97 people from the Aug. 8 fire that wiped out much of Lahaina, a historic town on Maui’s west coast. The remains of two people have yet to be identified.

  • COURTESY MAUI POLICE DEPARTMENT Maui County officials Friday also released the updated MPD-FBI “credible list of unaccounted for/missing individuals” from the wildfire with the names of six people, down one from a week ago.

The death toll for the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century has increased by one, to 99, after Maui County police found additional remains last week. Read more

