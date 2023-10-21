Death toll from Lahaina wildfires officially at 99
Police have identified the remains of 97 people from the Aug. 8 fire that wiped out much of Lahaina, a historic town on Maui’s west coast. The remains of two people have yet to be identified.
Maui County officials Friday also released the updated MPD-FBI “credible list of unaccounted for/missing individuals” from the wildfire with the names of six people, down one from a week ago.
