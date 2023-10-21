Woman facing 2 counts of attempted murder pleads not guilty

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The 25-year-old Maili woman accused of trying to kill a 23-year-old woman with a car and a handgun the night of Oct. 5 had allegedly threatened Sept. 13 to burn down a Maili rental home she was evicted from for alleged nonpayment of rent, illegal drug and gaming activities that prompted a raid, and more.

Lenee Ongaro, arraigned Thursday in Circuit Court, pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree attempted murder of Jonah Merlene Hoopili on Oct. 5 in the driveway of a Waianae home by allegedly shooting at and striking her with a vehicle owned by a car dealership. She also pleaded not guilty to place to keep pistol or revolver and possession or use of a firearm in the commission of a separate felony.

Ongaro is due in Honolulu District Court on Oct. 31 regarding an extension of a temporary restraining order sought by Lee Nakadomari, the landlord’s wife, who alleges neighbors heard Ongaro say Sept. 13 that she would burn down the house, and that she left lighter fluid in the garage of the Maili house she had been evicted from for negligence of rental payment, having illegal drug and gaming activities on the premises, severe property damage, creating a disturbance and nuisance and an uptick in foot traffic. Despite having been served two eviction letters in May, she continued to remain at the property.

During the arraignment on the murder charges, Judge Ronald Johnson kept Ongaro’s bail at $2 million, and she remains in custody at Oahu Community Correctional Center.

He set a trial date of Dec. 18 before Judge Faauuga Tootoo.

Court documents say Hoopili told police she drove to a friend’s house at 85-981-A Mill St. to drop off a purse at 11:28 p.m. She parked her white 2008 BMW in the driveway, and while still seated in the car, she heard two gunshots from behind her.

The rear windshield of the BMW shattered, so Hoopili got out of the car and saw the driver, whom she identified as Lenee Ongaro, who had her right hand holding a black handgun resting atop the steering wheel of a black multipurpose vehicle.

Ongaro then allegedly drove at Hoopili and struck her with the loaner vehicle, pinning her against a stone wall, seriously injuring her.

A man seen by Hoopili inside the car, who also lived at the rental with Ongaro, was not charged with any crimes.