comscore Woman facing 2 counts of attempted murder pleads not guilty | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

Woman facing 2 counts of attempted murder pleads not guilty

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Lenee Ongaro, arraigned Thursday in Circuit Court, pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree attempted murder of Jonah Merlene Hoopili on Oct. 5 in the driveway of a Waianae home by allegedly shooting at and striking her with a vehicle owned by a car dealership. Read more

Previous Story
Facts of the Matter: Mitochondria hard at work creating energy within cells

Scroll Up